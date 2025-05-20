Gilbert Arenas alleges Caitlin Clark gave her 'bad guy' image to Angel Reese & became 'innocent white girl' in heated debate with Sheryl Swoopes

During Monday’s episode of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, the three-time NBA All-Star got into a heated debate with WNBA great Sheryl Swoopes over Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Arenas alleged that Clark gave her “bad guy” image to Reese in college and became the “innocent white girl” after the 2023 national championship game between Iowa and LSU.

During that matchup, Reese taunted Clark by pointing toward her ring finger and waving her hand in front of her face, setting the stage for their rivalry. Speaking on his podcast, Arenas claimed that it was this particular moment that the two switched roles between “bad” and "good”:

"Caitlin Clark was a bad guy," Arenas said (16:02), "she was the one that was f***ing with everybody doing all this, waving, turning her back on everybody, everybody was like, 'Oh, she's a cocky little son of a b****.'"

Sheryl Swoopes countered Arenas by suggesting that Caitlin Clark’s treatment as a “bad guy” was the complete opposite of what’s happening to Angel Reese:

"When Caitlin did that, everybody was like, 'Oh my god! Did you see what she did? Oh!' Everybody loved it," Swoopes said (16:20). "Everybody loved it. As soon as Angel did it, all of a sudden it's, 'How dare she?'"

Arenas agreed with Swoopes' point, but not before suggesting that things are this way because Caitlin Clark gave her "bad guy" persona to Angel Reese during the NCAA championship game in 2023.

"'So, you took my thing from me, and I'm gonna be the innocent white girl,'" Arenas said (16:45). "Caitlin's never done that move since, she gave it to Angel, saying, 'Have fun, I'm gonna be this darling innocent girl who don't do nothing wrong.' That's been what's happened."

Arenas doubled down, saying that since then, every game between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark has been about good and bad, with Reese being portrayed as the bad guy.

Sheryl Swoopes wasn’t impressed by Caitlin Clark walking away from an altercation with Angel Reese

There have been many issues surrounding the altercation between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark during the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game on Saturday. However, Sheryl Swoopes’ view seems to be the most unique yet.

Speaking on Monday’s episode of "Gil’s Arena," Swoopes suggested she wasn’t happy with Clark walking away from the altercation.

“You're going to foul somebody... I was always taught you don't give up an easy basket," Swoopes said. "And that's what I thought Caitlin did. My thing with that was - stand in it. Don't walk away. I didn't have a problem with the foul. I got issues with all the other stuff.”

Evidently, Swoopes would’ve been happier about the whole thing if Clark had gotten into Reese’s face following the foul. The Fever defeated the Sky 93-58 in the season opener.

