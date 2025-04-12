Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan's 4-word comment on MiLaysia Fulwiley's shocking move speaks volumes

Future WNBA prospect MiLaysia Fulwiley has reportedly entered the transfer portal after spending the past two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, whom she led to the Final Four.

Ad

Gilbert Arenas’ ex-partner, Laura Govan, expressed her feelings about seeing the South Carolina star look for her next stop in college basketball. In an Instagram comment, Govan wrote her three-word reaction to the news.

Ad

Trending

“This Portal is Deadly 😮,” she wrote.

Laura Govan's IG comment

Govan has been familiar with collegiate basketball as she played for New Mexico State University. She shares four children with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

Ad

Fulwiley has been one of the biggest collegiate basketball players after leading South Carolina, her hometown, to the national championship last year, when they capped off a 38-0 season as a freshman.

This year, she averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, only for them to lose to the University of Connecticut in the March Madness tournament’s Final Four.

Fulwiley has two more years in college before being eligible to be drafted in the WNBA in 2027, when she will turn 22 years old.

Ad

MiLaysia Fulwiley is already a WNBA talent, according to a former WNBA star

MiLaysia Fulwiley could be one of the next in line to follow in the footsteps of Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers as a top prospect in the WNBA draft when she becomes eligible. But while she is already carving her name in collegiate basketball, Fulwiley is already getting praise from former WNBA star and coach Dawn Staley.

Ad

Staley described Fulwiley as ready for the WNBA. She assessed the collegiate star during her sophomore season before the March Madness in February.

"I think MiLaysia's a pro, you know? We're just giving her the tools to operate in that space because it's not just one way," Staley said. "You have to be multifaceted when it comes to playing at that elite level.”

Ad

Staley commended Fulwiley’s tools, as she thought that they would propel her to stardom in the professional league.

"Talent-wise, she's got the talent, speed, athleticism. She has all elite all of that," Staley added. "Now's that crux of playing in the league, how do you handle certain situations? How do you handle starting or not starting? How do you handle when you go 0-4, right? You've got to defend."

Ad

Staley was drafted into the WNBA in 1999, before leading the Charlotte Sting to the 2001 WNBA Finals, but they lost.

As Fulwiley enters the transfer portal, she and Staley will go their separate paths as she builds her career before entering the WNBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More