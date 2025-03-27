"GIMME THAT PIC WITH LEBRON AND LUKA" - Fans go gaga as Caitlin Clark and bf Connor McCaffery make appearance at Lakers-Pacers game

Basketball fans online went bananas after Caitlin Clark shared that he's in the same building as fellow superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Clark and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery were in attendance for the Pacers' game against the LA Lakers on Wednesday.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Clark shared her view of the court in the Pacers' suite at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever star took a break from her preparations for the upcoming WNBA season by tuning into one of the biggest Pacers games of the year.

The Lakers were in town for the only time this season, with James and Doncic suiting up for the game. The Pacers were looking to extend their five-game winning streak, while the Purple and Gold entered the contest as losers of three straight.

Caitlin Clark's fans online couldn't contain their excitement at the possibility of their favorite superstar taking a picture with LeBron James and Luka Doncic. A photo of that magnitude could break the internet if it happens.

"GIMME THAT PIC WITH LEBRON AND LUKA," a fan tweeted.

"CAITLIN, BRON AND LUKA WHEN?" another fan asked.

"Caitlin watching Luka tonight?!" one fan remarked.

