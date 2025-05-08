"Giving Caitlin Clark competition for best hugs": $217,640 Fever forward gains fans' affection after heartfelt gesture with fan

On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever shared a video of a heartwarming interaction between Caitlin Clark's rookie teammate, Makayla Timpson, and a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

In the video, Timpson was seen hugging a seemingly overwhelmed fan after clicking a snap during a meet-and-greet with the $217,640 forward, per Spotrac.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their affection for Makayla Timpson's heartfelt gesture, with one even comparing her to Caitlin Clark for "best hugs" on the team.

"makayla giving caitlin competition for best hugs on the team," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Class on the court and class off it, so caring and so genuine, Makayla gonna be great for this team we got a good one," a fan tweeted.

"Best part of her is her personality and attitude and work ethic. The basketball is just a bonus," a fan tweeted.

"Love Makayla!! She’s a keeper!" a fan tweeted.

Ad

"That's my ROOK!!!" a fan tweeted.

"She’s a good person. This was apparent in her interviews - very focused, humble and soft spoken," a fan tweeted.

Timpson was selected 19th overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA draft last month. The Florida State star is expected to be an excellent fit for the Fever as a defensive presence.

"Makayla Timpson was someone we had high on our draft board, so when she fell to us at No. 19 we were thrilled," Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox said. "A defensive powerhouse [who] had an incredible year this year at Florida State."

Ad

Makayla Timpson had an impressive final collegiate season: a double-double of 17.5 average points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 steals and the league's third-best blocks per game (3.1).

Makayla Timpson makes honest admission on Caitlin Clark as she sends strong message to Fever fans

After being drafted by the Indiana Fever in April, Makayla Timpson remarked on Caitlin Clark's historic rookie campaign and expressed her excitement about playing alongside her.

Ad

"Oh yeah, that’s going to be pretty cool," Timpson said during the introductory presser. "She’s a great point guard, you know, she set the tone for the league last year… she had an incredible rookie season. I'm excited to play with her."

Timpson further shared what Fever fans can expect from her game, highlighting her defensive prowess and work ethic.

Ad

"Hopefully I can go in there and block a lot of shots," Timpson said. "Just do the things that I did here to perfection."

Makayla Timpson and Caitlin Clark gave a glimpse of their partnership when they faced Team Brazil on Sunday for a preseason game. Indiana fans can see them back in action when the Fever tip off their WNBA regular season against the Chicago Sky on May 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More