"Giving more firepower to Chennedy Carter"- WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's limited scoring with X points in losing battle against Liberty

On Sunday night, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever suffered their ninth-season loss against the New York Liberty. Clark had an abysmal performance in the game, scoring only 3 points, the lowest of her professional career yet. In addition to a lack of offensive viability, she was also inept on the defensive end, collecting only two rebounds.

The WNBA fans quickly noticed this significant performance drop and flooded the comments section on social media to express their thoughts on Clark's bad game. One fan mentioned Clark's recent altercation with Chicago Sky star Chennedy Carter.

"Giving more fire power to Chennedy Carter."

The fan took Carter's side, highlighting that Clark's performance was proving Carter's words about the Fever rookie being only a great three-point shooter right.

Other fans criticized Clark for the poor performance as well.

"The goat of WNBA sis already washed," one fan said.

"I thought she was the best female shooter of all time? What is going on," another fan said.

"Scoot Henderson of the WNBA," one fan said.

While some fans criticized Clark, some also defended her for the performance drop.

"Everyone has bad games," one fan said.

"Bad games happen," another fan said.

The Fever's schedule has been hectic since the season started. They have played 11 games since May 3 and Caitlin Clark has featured in all of them. Although she performed badly in Sunday's game, she has been incredible in her previous matchups. Clark is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season.

Caitlin Clark gets into an altercation with Chennedy Carter

In the game against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, Caitlin Clark was involved in an altercation with Sky player Chennedy Carter. Clark and Carter were matched up against each other for most of the game and the former was seen chirping a few words. Carter seemingly took offense to some of those talks and shoved Clark in the back with an elbow charge after making a jumper.

Clark got up and looked up at the official at the courtside in hopes of a punishment. The official did punish the Sky but the notorious act was classified as a simple foul. The Fever was awarded a free throw, and Clark made the basket from the charity line.

However, many fans were left upset because of the official call. The fans thought it to be a flagrant 1 foul, but when it was ruled as a common one, they started trolling Carter on social media.