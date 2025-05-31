  • home icon
"Go back to the bench and put your arms down": Caitlin Clark draws fans' ire after Fever staff separates her from ref amid fiery exchange

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 31, 2025 06:00 GMT
"Go back to the bench and put your arms down": Caitlin Clark slammed as Fever staff separates her from ref amid fiery exchange. (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark had to be pulled away by a staff member after expressing her frustration to an official during the Indiana Fever’s narrow 85–83 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. In a video that quickly went viral, Clark is seen demanding an explanation from the referee after Marina Mabrey’s foul in the third quarter was not ruled a take foul.

The injured Fever guard did not receive a response as the official walked past her and instead began a conversation with head coach Stephanie White. As tensions rose, a member of the Fever staff intervened, gently pulling Clark away while White continued the discussion with the referee.

Fans quickly noticed Clark’s visible frustration during the break between the third and fourth quarters. The viral clip sparked a wave of reactions online, with many fans openly criticizing the reigning Rookie of the Year for how she handled the situation.

A fan said:

Another fan said:

A fan commented:

Another fan commented:

A user wrote:

Another user wrote:

Caitlin Clark doesn't back down from complaining to officials

In her young WNBA career, Caitlin Clark has already established a reputation for being unafraid to voice her frustrations with officiating. A notable example came during her last game before injury, against the New York Liberty, where she was visibly upset after a no-call on the final shot. Clark confronted the officials, demanding an explanation, but her protests were met with silence.

Incidents like this have occurred multiple times over the past year, leading to the perception that Clark frequently challenges officiating decisions—a tendency that has sparked debate among fans and analysts alike.

Even soccer icon Megan Rapinoe, who is engaged to WNBA legend Sue Bird, recently weighed in. Rapinoe offered some thoughtful advice to Clark, suggesting that instead of constantly arguing with officials, she should focus on playing through adversity and continuing to earn respect through her performance on the court.

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain







