Chicago Sky's new additions, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are ready to start their season in the WNBA and the pair is already drawing big comparisons from fans. As the former NCAA stars took the stage for the Chicago Sky media day, plenty of fans reacted to their presence.

Expand Tweet

One person even compared Reese and Cardoso to one of the best duos in NBA history, claiming they could have a similar impact on women's basketball.

"Gonna be the wnba version of David Robinson and Tim Duncan, not as good, but close to it from a ladies basketball 🏀 standpoint," one fan said.

This talented duo is expected to make some noise in the WNBA, and many are already hyping them up before making their official debut next Wednesday against the Dallas Wings.

"Going to be two of the best players in the WNBA!" one fan predicted.

"Angel and Kamilla! They look soo good together!" another fan added.

"Dangerous duo right there! 👏🏽👏🏽," one fan said.

Other fans warned about what's coming to the WNBA and showed their excitement to watch this duo work in Chicago.

"WNBA is gonna be fun this season," one fan said.

"Be afraid. Be very afraid," one fan warned.

The Chicago Sky will experience big changes next season

After Candace Parker left the team following the 2022 season, this team has missed a superstar and any of them could take that spot.

Reese and Cardoso entered the WNBA through the draft. The Brazilian center was selected as the No. 3 overall pick behind Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink, while Reese waited to hear her name called as the No. 7 overall selection.

After clashing in college, Reese and Cardoso will join forces in the WNBA, ready to take their team to the promised land. The Chicago Sky has not won a championship since 2021 and these two will try to relive old glories.

Reese finished her first WNBA preseason, averaging 13 points and seven rebounds. Cardoso suffered an injury in her debut and will be sidelined for a couple of weeks.

This is the start of a new era for the Sky and the expectations are high for these two players. They beat the New York Liberty in a big fashion to close out the preseason, 101-53.