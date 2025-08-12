"Grateful for you": Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston and others acknowledge $66,079 "sniper's" major impact on Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever forward Chloe Bibby has only played seven games for the team this season, but her impact has already been felt. In almost 10 minutes per game, she averages 3.4 points and 1.1 rebounds for the Fever, whose squad has been banged up for most of the season.On Monday, Bibby expressed her feelings on playing for the Fever in an Instagram post, which saw snaps from her game against the Chicago Sky. She played 21 minutes in the game and grabbed three rebounds.&quot;Grateful for this journey🫶🏻,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBibby, who is known for her shooting, got support from her Fever teammates Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston and Sydney Colson as they expressed appreciation for Bibby's minutes.&quot;Grateful for you!!!!!,&quot; Hull said.Hull's IG comment&quot;Sniperrrrrr😍😍😍,&quot; Boston said.Boston's IG comment&quot;Cool tat bro,&quot; Colson said.Colson's IG commentMeanwhile, other WNBA players such as Kate Martin and Kaitlyn Chen of the Golden State Valkyries also wrote messages for Bibby.&quot;Baller,&quot; Martin said.Martin's IG comment&quot;hi chloe miss u,&quot; Chen said.Chen's IG commentBibby signed a seven-day contract with the Fever last July 25. After playing just two games, the team signed the Australian native for the rest of the season, adding to the Fever's frontcourt rotation. She is shooting 33.3% from three for the Fever. According to Spotrac, Bibby is earning $66,079 in her contract with the Fever this season.The Fever has struggled with injury this season as star Caitlin Clark has only appeared in 13 games, while veterans Colson (torn ACL) and Aari McDonald (foot) will be missing the rest of the season.Fever head coach Stephanie White explains how Chloe Bibby fits with the teamAccording to Fever head coach Stephanie White, Chloe Bibby fits well with Indiana's frontcourt rotation as she allows the likes of Aliyah Boston to be an inside operator.&quot;Yeah, I mean, her ability to stretch the floor, to be a shot maker, to create some space on the interior for [Aliyah Boston], her size certainly as well, are all things that we liked,&quot; White said.&quot;Now we get an opportunity to see. She came in, she studied the offense, and she's been good. She's been really good.&quot;Bibby has not made a three in her last four games. However, in her first three games with the Fever, she drained two threes in each of her appearances. She is expected to rack up more minutes for the squad as they look to secure their playoff spot.