"Great for her body, soul, mind" - Fever coach Stephanie White reflects on why Caitlin Clark's offseason break was crucial

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White explained to reporters why Caitlin Clark taking a prolonged break from basketball in the offseason was vital. During an interaction with reporters on Sunday, White said it was critical for the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year to take time off after a gruelling rookie year.

Clark didn't just go through it physically with the heavy schedule after receiving little to no break since the 2023 college season began, but also mentally. With her bringing a new wave of fans to the WNBA, the cons that came with it saw her get criticized for several issues.

White reflected on Clark's seven-month-long break from playing competitive basketball, saying:

"I think it was great for her to get a break. I think it's great for her body, her mind, her soul, probably."

White also pointed out the importance of Clark using the time off to put time in the weight room. During her rookie season, Clark lacked the physical tools to shake off her defenders. She also struggled guarding players.

"That was one of the first things she noticed," White said (via Indiana Fever beat writer Scott Agness). "The physicality in this league is different."

Stephanie White also brought a new fast-paced system for Caitlin Clark and the Fever, giving the star point guard time to work on her new coach's plans.

Clark could have competed overseas or played in the Unrivaled 3x3 league but opted to let go of those opportunities and work individually with Indiana's new coaching staff and players.

Caitlin Clark on muscling up

Caitlin Clark actively worked on putting on muscle this offseason. She also went viral for her courtside pics at Iowa games, where it was visible that her frame had improved. Clark revealed on Sunday that it was her "biggest focus." She claimed feeling a "lot stronger," too.

It could significantly boost her game this season, especially as the Fever aim to become a legitimate two-way team. They have already added decent size and depth in the frontcourt, making it critical for Clark to keep up and ensure there are no defensive leaks from her end with a potent roster around her.

