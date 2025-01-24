"Had Ohtani speaking English" - Fans react to Cameron Brink giggling in front of towering 7-foot-3 star

WNBA fans online expressed their reactions to Cameron Brink's interaction with the 7-foot-3 NBA star Victor Wembanyama. A fan posted a picture of the San Antonio Spurs star standing beside the LA Sparks star on X on Thursday.

In the picture, Brink is seen laughing while Wembanyama stands firmly with a grin on his face. Another fan reposted the picture and remarked that people make Brink laugh when they meet her. WNBA fans flooded the repost's comment section to share their opinions on the subject.

One fan made a sarcastic remark by bringing up LA Dodgers' hitter Shohei Ohtani.

"She had Otani speaking English lmaooo😂"

The fan was talking about Brink's interaction with the Dodgers' hitter in May last year. The Dodgers' YouTube channel had uploaded the video of the interaction and Ohtani was seen speaking English fluently while conversing with the Sparks star.

Ohtani speaking fluent English was the core of the joke as the Dodgers' star is Japanese and has been poor with English in the early stages of his career.

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed their thoughts on the interaction between Brink and Wemby.

"Remember when she met Shohei Otanhi and suddenly he could speak perfect English and had jokes???" a fan said.

"wtf did ohtani do to make her laugh man," another fan said.

"Dude just said yes in French and she started laughing," another fan said.

Another set of fans highlighted the possibility of Cameron Brink being a giggly girl.

"Or hear me out… she like most of us laugh when she’s nervous / anxious or might be just a fun girl," a fan said.

"Have y’all considered she go crazy enthusiasm?" another fan said.

Cameron Brink met Victor Wembanyama on Thursday at the Accor Arena in Paris where the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Indiana Pacers with a final score of 140-110.

Cameron Brink, Ousmane Dembele, Tony Parker & four other stars attend the Spurs vs Pacers game in Paris

On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs took on the Indiana Pacers in a regular season game in Paris. The game was played overseas as a part of the All-Access Paris 2025 campaign and the front court at the Accor Arena was filled with superstars from different sports.

Cameron Brink from the WNBA was spotted sitting in the crowd alongside NBA icons, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Stars from the soccer club Paris Saint Germain also attended the game, including Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Presnel Kimpembe, who were spotted sitting courtside.

Thursday's game between the Spurs and the Pacers was the first match of a total of two games scheduled to be played in the French capital. The next game between the two teams will be held at the same arena and will tip off at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

