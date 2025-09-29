The Indiana Fever will be continuing their Cinderella run this season, forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces after an impressive 90-83 win in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals. Being one win away from a WNBA Finals appearance, Stephanie White looked back at how the team rallied around each other despite some adversities this season.

Ad

According to White, the Fever kept their focus amid all the personal and team issues they faced throughout the season.

"This has been a really special group. We've hit a lot of adversity collectively. I had some tough stuff that I was going through personally," White said during Game 4's press conference (From 5:55). "This group just rallied around me, rallied around each other. It's just been a really, really special group."

Ad

Trending

Ad

In June, White took a leave of absence from the team to attend to a personal matter. He then returned to the squad after a week.

The team also had numerous injuries amongst its players throughout the season, with the most notable being on Caitlin Clark, who only played 13 games this year due to a nagging groin injury. Fever guard Sydney Colson (torn ACL) and Aari McDonald (broken foot) also suffered from season-ending injuries.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham also tore her MCL late in the season, adding to the Fever's injury woes.

Despite a depleted roster, the Fever pulled off upsets in the playoffs, taking down the Atlanta Dream in the first round, before forcing a Game 5 against the Aces in the WNBA semifinals.

Fever's Stephanie White wants to use remaining desperation as fuel for Game 5

The Indiana Fever will have a rare chance of making it to the WNBA Finals in Game 5. For Stephanie White, the Fever's desperation to reach the championship series will be used as fuel against the Las Vegas Aces.

Ad

"The desperation and the urgency that we play with when we're in those positions has been exactly what we need," she said. "We've just got to bottle that up and take it with us. It's a one-game season right now, and we've got to carry it all over, and we've got to be better."

The Aces hold the home court in Game 5 as the game will happen at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. It is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 pm Eastern time on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More