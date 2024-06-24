"Happy for her": Fans react to Kate Martin's intimate mirror selfie with former Iowa college mate

Former Iowa Hawkeyes player Kate Martin, now a Las Vegas Aces rookie, was seen in an Instagram story of her friend Claire Gransee from Iowa on Sunday. Gransee posted a photo of herself standing beside Martin, who was holding a compact digital camera and taking a mirror selfie.

Fans praised the picture of Martin and Gransee in the comments section on X.

One fan expressed his happiness for Martin:

"Happy for her."

Other fans joined the fray in praising Martin and her friend.

"A friend of Kate and Caitlin, but she is absolutely gorgeous!" @BigSky_Dreamin posted.

"I’m going to need to give KM more all star votes now !!" @MEL18451 wrote.

While many fans praised the Aces rookie, some expressed their curiosity about Gransee.

"Who is she with?" @krus97483 tweeted.

"Who are these people?" @CArezident posted.

Gransee is a friend of the rookie and is a Hawkeyes fan who graduated from Iowa in 2024.

Kate Martin exchanges jersey with Buffalo Bills star A.J. Epenesa

Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin met with NFL defensive end A.J. Espenesa from the Buffalo Bills. The two athletes exchanged their jerseys after the Aces' game against the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

The Aces' account posted a picture of the two former Iowa Hawkeyes standouts holding each other jerseys on Instagram. The post carried the caption:

"Because Hawks support Hawks."

The same post also featured a video of the two athletes meeting each other and then exchanging jerseys. Martin displayed her sense of humor in the video when she tried to make Espana and everyone laugh. She sniffed the NFL star's jersey and faked throwing up only to burst into laughter alongside the Bills player.

Kate and Espana have a connection that goes way back to their days as fellow Edwardsville (Illinois) Tigers. Espana was a year ahead of the Aces' rookie and graduated in 2017 while Kate graduated a year later in 2018.

Earlier this month, Espana had shared his views on Martin with Blake Horn of WHBF. He said he always knew that Martin had the potential to become a professional athlete, and seeing her succeed was not a surprise for him.