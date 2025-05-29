"Haters must be choking on something" - WNBA fans abuzz as Angel Reese surpasses Caitlin Clark & A’ja Wilson in IG popularity

The new crop of WNBA stars, led by Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, has brought more attention to the league. These players have also been racking up the followers on social media, as their respective fan bases grow with each passing game.

Ad

According to a Boardroom Instagram post shared on Thursday, Reese has the highest follower count on Instagram with 4.9 million. She has more than Clark (3.2 million) and A'ja Wilson (1.3 million) combined.

Ad

Trending

Fans on IG were hyped to see that Reese had the highest number of followers.

"All Angel Reese haters must be choking on something right now," one fan commented.

Fans comment on Reese's follower numbers (Photo credits: @boardroom/Instagram)

"And you know itttttt. Angel is just that 🔥🔥🔥🔥," another said.

Ad

Fans comment on Reese's follower numbers (Photo credits: @boardroom/Instagram)

"Angel Reese always on top," one person said.

Ad

Fans comment on Reese's follower numbers (Photo credits: @boardroom/Instagram)

Meanwhile, fans on X (formerly Twitter) were a bit more skeptical.

Ad

One fan said:

AngelaY @angelayoho1 What’s funny is that most of them don’t translate to viewership or fans in the stands

Ad

Another tweeted:

Shawn Moorman @moorman_shawn Angel Reese has 4.9 million followers however can't sell out a 10,387 arena? 😂🤣😂

Ad

Another commented:

Michael R @fjmikeliu 4.9m of bot

Ad

Reese also has more followers than either Clark or Wilson on X. The Chicago Sky forward has 690,014 followers while Clark and Wilson have 515,293 and 266,910, respectively.

Also read: Caitlin Clark gets kicked out by Fever coach Stephanie White in lighthearted courtside moment

WNBA concludes its investigations regarding allegations of racist comments being hurled toward Angel Reese

The WNBA opened an investigation after racist or derogatory comments were reportedly directed toward Angel Reese. This incident reportedly happened when the Chicago Sky visited the Indiana Fever at their home arena on May 17 for the league opener.

Ad

On Tuesday, the league announced the conclusion to this investigation. In their statement, the WNBA said it could not find evidence of racist behavior or comments from that game. The league also reaffirmed that it wants to maintain a "safe and inclusive" environment and will continue to be vigilant.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the investigation has concluded, the situation isn't over for some people. U.S Senator Jim Banks said on X that Reese needs to apologize to the fans at Indiana for this incident.

Reese and the Sky are scheduled to travel to Indiana two more times this season. The Fever are slated to play hosts to them on Aug. 9 and Sept. 5. Meanwhile, they have two games on the Sky's home court. The first is on June 9 as part of the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup and again on July 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More