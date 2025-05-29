"Haters must be choking on something" - WNBA fans abuzz as Angel Reese surpasses Caitlin Clark & A’ja Wilson in IG popularity

The new crop of WNBA stars, led by Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, has brought more attention to the league. These players have also been racking up the followers on social media, as their respective fan bases grow with each passing game.
According to a Boardroom Instagram post shared on Thursday, Reese has the highest follower count on Instagram with 4.9 million. She has more than Clark (3.2 million) and A'ja Wilson (1.3 million) combined.
Fans on IG were hyped to see that Reese had the highest number of followers.
"All Angel Reese haters must be choking on something right now," one fan commented.
"And you know itttttt. Angel is just that 🔥🔥🔥🔥," another said.
"Angel Reese always on top," one person said.
Meanwhile, fans on X (formerly Twitter) were a bit more skeptical.
Reese also has more followers than either Clark or Wilson on X. The Chicago Sky forward has 690,014 followers while Clark and Wilson have 515,293 and 266,910, respectively.
WNBA concludes its investigations regarding allegations of racist comments being hurled toward Angel Reese
The WNBA opened an investigation after racist or derogatory comments were reportedly directed toward Angel Reese. This incident reportedly happened when the Chicago Sky visited the Indiana Fever at their home arena on May 17 for the league opener.
On Tuesday, the league announced the conclusion to this investigation. In their statement, the WNBA said it could not find evidence of racist behavior or comments from that game. The league also reaffirmed that it wants to maintain a "safe and inclusive" environment and will continue to be vigilant.
While the investigation has concluded, the situation isn't over for some people. U.S Senator Jim Banks said on X that Reese needs to apologize to the fans at Indiana for this incident.
Reese and the Sky are scheduled to travel to Indiana two more times this season. The Fever are slated to play hosts to them on Aug. 9 and Sept. 5. Meanwhile, they have two games on the Sky's home court. The first is on June 9 as part of the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup and again on July 27.