Senator Jim Banks demands public apology from Angel Reese to Indiana fans after WNBA concludes racism investigation

Since the conclusion of the WNBA’s investigation into allegations of racism, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has faced a fair share of criticism. The league recently released a statement outlining the findings of its probe, stating that there was no "substantiated" evidence of unruly or racist behavior directed at Reese or any other Sky players during the May 17 game against the Indiana Fever.

Ad

Among those who reacted to the league’s findings was Senator Jim Banks. In response to a tweet from OutKick founder Clay Travis, Senator Banks called for a public apology from Reese to Indiana fans, following the league’s decision to clear the crowd of any wrongdoing.

"Angel Reese owes Indiana fans an apology," Banks tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

When Angel Reese was asked to share her thoughts on the WNBA’s decision to launch an investigation, the Sky forward didn’t hold back from speaking her mind. She expressed her gratitude toward the league and the Chicago organization for standing by her during a difficult time and showing their support throughout the process.

"Obviously there’s no place in this league for that," Reese said last week. "I think the WNBA and our team and our organization has done a great job supporting me. Obviously it’s tough, but I think I have a great support system. I’m loved by so many people and ,obviously, in the moment it is hard to hear, but my support system is great."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since the WNBA released the findings of its investigation, Angel Reese has yet to publicly address the outcome. The Sky superstar is set to take the court on Thursday as Chicago squares off against the Dallas Wings. It remains to be seen whether Reese will be asked about the situation and whether she chooses to speak her mind once again or opts to stay silent.

Fans react after Jim Banks demands apology from Angel Reese

Social media erupted after Senator Jim Banks posted his tweet demanding an apology from Angel Reese. Many users criticized the Chicago Sky forward, accusing her of falsely portraying Indiana fans and spreading misinformation.

Ad

A user wrote:

Steve Bennett @stevebennett801 I hope that the Indiana Fever fans sue Angel Reese for defamation of character over this smear campaign.

Ad

A fan said:

K Sage @KSage1953 Agree, Angel Reese is a liar and owes them an apology. But from what I've seen from her, it's not gonna happen.

Ad

Another fan commented:

The Sane Majority @LegionOfSane She owes the WNBA, Indiana Fever fans, and the Chicago Sky an apology. Booing is not a racial comment She’s a sore loser and a hater

Since entering the league last year, Reese has encountered consistent hostility from fans of Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark. The rivalry between Reese and Clark has quickly become one of the most compelling and high-profile storylines in the WNBA, one that’s sure to produce even more intense chapters in the seasons to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More