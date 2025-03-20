"Hawwwwtttt": Aliyah Boston, Angel Reese & more gush over Kamilla Cardoso enjoying beach day in green and yellow Brazil outfit

After sharing a recent update about her life on Instagram, WNBA athlete Kamilla Cardoso attracted the attention of her fellow players. On Wednesday, Cardoso shared some Instagram pictures of herself lounging on the beach, wearing a green and yellow swimsuit with a Brazilian flair.

Cardoso is enjoying her free time away from the court as the WNBA offseason is still underway. While she's off the court, the Chicago Sky frontcourt player is back in her home country of Brazil.

"Home til further notice ☀️🏝️," Cardoso wrote in the post's caption.

Her fellow WNBA players were amazed at what she posted on her social media and left their thoughts in the post's comments section.

"Hawwwtttt," Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever commented.

"Body teaaaa," Angel Reese posted.

"Okayyyy Milla!" Isabelle Harrison commented.

"BAWDYYY!" Diamond DeShields said.

Cardoso will return to the WNBA and play her sophomore season with the Sky in 2025. In her rookie year, the 6-foot-7 forward played 32 games, averaging 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

With her performance, she was selected as part of the WNBA All-Rookie Team, alongside her teammate, Reese, New York Liberty's Leonie Fiebich, LA Sparks' Rickea Jackson and Fever's Caitlin Clark.

Kamilla Cardoso won an MVP award, but not in the WNBA

During the offseason, many WNBA players explore other leagues to find new sources of income. Like the majority, Kamilla Cardoso made the most of her free time by playing in China, following a strong rookie campaign.

The frontcourt star joined the Women's Chinese Basketball Association and won the league's International Player of the Year award. In her first season, the former Gamecocks star averaged 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The center played for Shanghai Baoshan Dahua Swordfish and led them as the fifth-best team. The award is equivalent to an MVP award but for foreign players.

"This award, WCBA’s MVP for foreign players, was won last year by Jonquel Jones. Congrats to Cardoso on this well-deserved honor!" Chinese Women's Hoop Show posted on X.

Cardoso wasn't the only WNBA star in contention for the award. The Brazilian sensation outperformed players like Chennedy Carter, Myisha Hines-Allen, Kelsey Mitchell, Kalani Brown and former WNBA player Ezinne Kalu.

