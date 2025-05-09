"He’s a generational cheater": A’ja Wilson's friend slams Draymond Green claiming he’s sick of ‘agenda’ framing him as 'angry black man'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green picked up his fifth technical foul of the NBA Playoffs in a 93-117 Game 2 loss on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green fouled Timberwolves forward Naz Reid and was given a technical while complaining to the officials. However, it is his comments after the game that are causing an uproar, even from a friend of WNBA star A'ja Wilson.
Draymond Green has built a reputation for himself as a ferocious defender and the emotional leader of the Warriors' dynasty. He has won four championships alongside Steph Curry since 2015 and all but guaranteed a championship in 2025. However, he and Golden State need to get past the Timberwolves first.
Green spoke to reporters about his technical foul and gave a short comment about how he is treated by officials, accusing them of painting him in a bad light.
"The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry black man is crazy," Green said. "I'm sick of it, it's ridiculous."
Draymond Green's comments turned heads on social media, and people offered their opinions on what took place. However, one person wasn't buying what the Warriors forward was saying. Deloris Jordan, a close friend of Wilson, had a curt response to Green's comments in a X post he put up on Friday morning.
Draymond Green is regularly amongst the league leaders in technical fouls each season, but his incidents have gotten more frequent since the playoffs began. His comments about why the officials keep calling technical and flagrant fouls on him is the culmination of nine high-intensity games that he has been at the center of.
Draymond Green is getting closer to a one-game suspension
Through nine games in the 2025 playoffs, Draymond Green has had five technical fouls and two flagrant fouls called against him. He and Golden State need to be careful moving forward in the series before Green reaches the limit of either kind of penalty in a single postseason, which would earn him a one-game suspension.
Green has reached the limit once before and sat out Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals. His absence proved crucial, as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers won the game and went on to win the title, coming back from a 1-3 deficit in the series.
As important as he was to the 2016 Warriors, Draymond Green might be more valuable to his team now. Golden State played Thursday night's game without Curry, who suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1. The All-Star point guard will miss at least one more game in the series, leaving fans to put their hopes into the hands of Green and Jimmy Butler.
Regardless of why the officials continue to call technical fouls against him, Green needs to be careful with his behavior before it ends up costing his team yet again.
