"Heartbreaking": Aces' A'ja Wilson and Sydney Colson unimpressed by young players' R&B artist choices

The Las Vegas Aces are preparing for their upcoming WNBA season, hoping to win their third consecutive championship. Recently, the team shared a fun moment on social media where they were asked about their top three R&B artists. This post has gained attention, especially after A'Ja Wilson and Sydney Colson both commented on the choices of young players.

The spotlight on the R&B question was given to the younger Aces players like Brea Beal and Morgan Jones, among others, while team head coach and women's basketball legend Becky Hammon also gave their answer.

Listening to the answers got A'Ja Wilson and Sydney Colson talking about their friendly disappointment on social media.

"Heartbreaking. We are losing recipes!" said Colson on her X account.

Meanwhile, A'Ja Wilson commented on the Aces Instagram account to share her opinion on her teammate's answer.

"Wth are the new kids talking about," said Wilson.

LOOK: A'Ja Wilson comments on Instagram about her teammates choices for R&B artists

Las Vegas Aces rookies Kate Martin and Dyaisha Fair are excited to learn from A'Ja Wilson and the rest of the team

The Las Vegas Aces are bidding for their place in history to become a three-peat team in the WNBA in the upcoming 2024 season.

Even with the championship expectations, the team got busy stacking up rookies in the 2024 WNBA draft by picking up Kate Martin, Dyaisha Fair, Elizabeth Kitley and Angel Jackson.

When the rookies reached the Aces' training camp, they were overwhelmed after being surrounded by basketball personalities like A'Ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Becky Hammon.

“It’s crazy because I’ve been looking up to these players for so long and to coach Hammon for so long," said Martin. "And so, to be alongside them right now, you know, it’s it’s a little surreal but um just how hard they go."

Dyaisha Fair is internalizing every word and lesson she gets from her new mentors. The former Syracuse standout also admires how the team's veterans make them feel relaxed in their transition to the professional ranks.

“Basically, to not you know get down on yourself about a mistake is new, everything’s new," said Fair. "I’m not the only one here that doesn’t know anything or know what’s going on really. And, you know, just to have fun. That’s the main thing and be myself is what they’ve been telling me to do."

The Las Vegas Aces rookies will begin their first WNBA season on May 14 as they take on the Phoenix Mercury. The game will be held at the Michaelob Ultra Arena and the tip-off starts at 10:00 p.m. ET.