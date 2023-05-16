What did Becky Hammon do? Looking at latest WNBA announcement on Aces' coach for violating league rules

Reports surfaced this week that Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon was under investigation by the WNBA for violating league rules. The investigation came on the heels of Hammon being accused of workplace violations for mistreating pregnant player Dearica Hamby.

As punishment, the WNBA has rescinded the Aces' 2025 first-round draft pick. In addition, Hammon has been suspended for two games without pay for violating the league and the team's "Respect in the Workplace" policy.

A statement from the WNBA said:

“The WNBA announced today that it has rescinded the Las Vegas Aces’ 2025 first-round draft pick for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and suspended Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay for violating league and team Respect in the Workplace policies.

“Due to a prior trade, Las Vegas does not have a 2024 first-round pick. The team violation involved promises of impermissible benefits in connection with negotiations for an extension of then Aces player Dearica Hamby’s player contract.

"The Respect in the Workplace violation was related to comments made by Hammon to Hamby in connection with Hamby’s recent pregnancy.”

WNBPA unhappy with league's discipline of Becky Hammon

In response to the WNBA's punishment, the WNBA Players Association also released a statement on Tuesday that said the league didn't go far enough. According to the WNBAPA, the league didn't issue a serious enough penalty against Hammon after interviewing 33 people and combing through text and email records.

A written statement released by the WNBAPA through Twitter said:

“The League had an opportunity to send a clear message that it abides by and protects the provisions of the CBA, particularly those that we were most proud of — the provisions meant to support player parents. Today’s decision regarding penalties, however, misses the mark.

"Where in this decision does this team or any team across the League learn the lesson that respect in the workplace is the highest standard and a player’s dignity cannot be manipulated? …We will continue to support our member as she considers the League’s decision and explores all available remedies.”

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert releases statement regarding Becky Hammon

According to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, the league was faced with the task of upholding their values. Although Becky Hammon was fresh off a dominant season with the Aces, her conduct left the league with no choice but to issue a harsh penalty.

While defending the WNBA's decision to revoke the Aces' draft pick, a written statement relayed to SportsIllustrated quoted Engelbert as saying:

“It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams. The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly.

"We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies and remain committed to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed across all WNBA teams.”

The WNBA season tips off on Friday.

