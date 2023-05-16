“Has Ja Morant broken a law?” – JJ Redick believes a 25-game suspension might be too harsh

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant finds himself in the midst of an off-the-court controversy once again. An Instagram live video emerged on Sunday showing Morant holding a gun in his hand, which prompted the Grizzlies to take immediate action by suspending him from all team activities.

It will be up to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to decide Morant's punishment. The NBA handed Morant an eight-game suspension without pay (with the guard ultimately missing a ninth game) in the wake of a March incident in Denver. Morant is expected to draw a longer, more significant punishment this time.

"I do think a 25-game suspension for this is too severe... I would generally start at probably doubling up with the suspension that has already been which was 8 games."

However, former NBA player JJ Redick said on "First Take" that a 25-game suspension might be too severe for the young star:

"Don't condone Ja's behavior. And I'm not – Ja Morant – is not an idiot, but it's idiotic behavior. It is, I think, also how sensitive everyone is right now to guns in general. I think that sort of factors into the outrage of this.

"My, initial question is: Has JA Moran broken the law? Right? The Colorado police investigated. No law was broken. You know, as far as we know, so far, no law has been broken here.

"When we talk about a 25-game suspension, historically speaking, that's steroids. You know, you're cheating the game of basketball. That's going up into the stands and fighting fans."

From rising star to off-court scandals: Ja Morant's Image takes a hit

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant

Despite his young age of only 23, he has emerged as a star player in his four seasons in the league. He averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists in 61 games this season, earning a second consecutive All-Star nod.

Ja Morant's talent and potential make him a crucial asset for the Grizzlies, and any suspension could significantly impact the team. As the NBA evaluates Morant's case, conduct that is detrimental to the league, impuning its integrity and, is vital. Balancing punishment severity with career and team impact is a challenging task for a commissioner.

The Morant's fate hangs in the balance as the NBA determines the appropriate punishment for his actions. While JJ Redick questioned the possible length of the suspension, the league must carefully consider all factors involved before reaching a final verdict.

