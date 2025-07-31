  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "Her defensive energy turned the game around": Jason Whitlock hails Fever's $88,261 star as game-changer after Indiana's emphatic win

"Her defensive energy turned the game around": Jason Whitlock hails Fever's $88,261 star as game-changer after Indiana's emphatic win

By Ubong Richard
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:54 GMT
Jason Whitlock hails Fever
Jason Whitlock hails Fever's $88,261 star as game-changer after Indiana's emphatic win - Images via IMAGN and Getty

The Indiana Fever won their third consecutive game against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Media personality Jason Whitlock was impressed with Lexie Hull's game-changing performance in the 107-101 win.

Ad

Hull, who earns a base salary of $88,261 this season per Spotrac, recorded three defensive rebounds and a +8 +/- in 23 minutes. A highlight of the game saw her force two steals against Alyssa Thomas during the second quarter, with one leading to a fast break for Aari McDonald.

“There's truth here," Whitlock wrote. "Her defensive energy turned the game around. No doubt. Boston carried Fever in the fourth quarter. Kelsey Mitchell played a mature game on an off night. (Aari) McDonald provided the offense in the first half.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury dribbles the ball while being guarded by Lexie Hull - Source: Getty
DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury dribbles the ball while being guarded by Lexie Hull - Source: Getty

The former Stanford star is averaging 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 26.8 minutes. Additionally, she is shooting 42.0%, including 41.6% from beyond the arc.

Ad

Jason Whitlock sounds alarm on Fever star Caitlin Clark

On Wednesday, Jason Whitlock re-echoed his call on Caitlin Clark to tweak her style of play. He once questioned Clark’s impact on the team’s wins, noting that only one of Indiana’s top seven victories this season came with Clark as a catalyst.

“Great victory for my Fever," Whitlock said. "I love Caitlin Clark. She’s great. I hope she’s watching and learning. Poorly officiated game. No excessive whining. Mitchell off night. Doesn’t force offense. Defense powers offense. Fever can win title this year if Caitlin tweaks her approach.”
Ad
Ad

Whitlock also called her out and advised her to focus on leading her teams to wins, rather than chasing personal glory. He added:

“Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell could be a magical, championship combination as long as Clark tames her inner Allen Iverson. She needs to be Isiah Thomas -- a winner more than a scorer.”

Clark has been off her usual best this season. She’s averaging 16.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 8.8 apg.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications