"Her defensive energy turned the game around": Jason Whitlock hails Fever's $88,261 star as game-changer after Indiana's emphatic win

The Indiana Fever won their third consecutive game against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Media personality Jason Whitlock was impressed with Lexie Hull's game-changing performance in the 107-101 win.Hull, who earns a base salary of $88,261 this season per Spotrac, recorded three defensive rebounds and a +8 +/- in 23 minutes. A highlight of the game saw her force two steals against Alyssa Thomas during the second quarter, with one leading to a fast break for Aari McDonald.“There's truth here,&quot; Whitlock wrote. &quot;Her defensive energy turned the game around. No doubt. Boston carried Fever in the fourth quarter. Kelsey Mitchell played a mature game on an off night. (Aari) McDonald provided the offense in the first half.”DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury dribbles the ball while being guarded by Lexie Hull - Source: GettyThe former Stanford star is averaging 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 26.8 minutes. Additionally, she is shooting 42.0%, including 41.6% from beyond the arc.Jason Whitlock sounds alarm on Fever star Caitlin ClarkOn Wednesday, Jason Whitlock re-echoed his call on Caitlin Clark to tweak her style of play. He once questioned Clark’s impact on the team’s wins, noting that only one of Indiana’s top seven victories this season came with Clark as a catalyst.“Great victory for my Fever,&quot; Whitlock said. &quot;I love Caitlin Clark. She’s great. I hope she’s watching and learning. Poorly officiated game. No excessive whining. Mitchell off night. Doesn’t force offense. Defense powers offense. Fever can win title this year if Caitlin tweaks her approach.”Whitlock also called her out and advised her to focus on leading her teams to wins, rather than chasing personal glory. He added:“Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell could be a magical, championship combination as long as Clark tames her inner Allen Iverson. She needs to be Isiah Thomas -- a winner more than a scorer.”Clark has been off her usual best this season. She’s averaging 16.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 8.8 apg.