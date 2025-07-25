"Need to tweak the Caitlin Clark conversation": Jason Whitlock takes pointed shot at Indiana Fever superstar with damning stats

Caitlin Clark's sophomore season has been a disappointment, and she has dealt with a series of injuries. However, her poor performances in the last few games she played has become a talking point among her critics.Sports columnist Jason Whitlock took a pointed shot on Friday at the Indiana Fever star's impact on her team's winning percentage. He listed Indiana's seven best victories this season and pointed out Clark's contribution in those victories.Clark was the catalyst in just one of the games: against the New York Liberty when she returned from her injury in June. Whitlock pointed out that Clark made only one of her 18 attempts from the 3-point line in the team's three wins.In three other victories, Clark did not play, including the Commissioner's Cup title win.&quot;We need to tweak the Caitlin Clark conversation,&quot; Whitlock tweeted.Despite Clark's absence from most of the games this season, the Fever have kept themselves afloat and are still on a playoff spot. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell have taken bigger responsibilities on offense, and they have answered the call.Clark has played in only 13 of Indiana's 25 games this season, and her performance has dipped since her rookie season. She is averaging 16.5 points, but shooting only 36.7%, including 27.9% from the 3-point line.Jason Whitlock wants big sacrifice from Caitlin Clark to help her teamOne of the biggest reasons behind Caitlin Clark's unprecedented fame was her ability to shoot long-range 3-point shots. Although the best part of her game is arguably her ability to make tough passes, it was her logo threes that made fans love her.However, according to Jason Whitlock, it was time for the Fever star to let go of her love for making long, tough shots. He replied to a fan's comment on X and asked if it was time for Clark to change her game.&quot;No. The question is whether Caitlin needs to sacrifice her love affair with &quot;logo&quot; threes to make the team better. Does Clark need to tweak her style a bit to make the team better? It's a legit question. What's made her famous might not be best for the Fever,&quot; Whitlock tweeted.Clark is still recovering from her groin injury, which she reaggravated on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun