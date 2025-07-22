  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Dumb, desperate and delusional": Jason Whitlock goes nuclear on Caitlin Clark and WNBA players for 'Pay Us What You Owe Us' demand

"Dumb, desperate and delusional": Jason Whitlock goes nuclear on Caitlin Clark and WNBA players for 'Pay Us What You Owe Us' demand

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 22, 2025 02:44 GMT
&quot;Dumb, desperate and delusional&quot;: Jason Whitlock goes nuclear on Caitlin Clark and WNBA players for
"Dumb, desperate and delusional": Jason Whitlock goes nuclear on Caitlin Clark and WNBA players for 'Pay Us What You Owe Us' demand. (Image Credit: Getty and Jason Whitlock/X)

Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock delivered a scathing critique of Caitlin Clark and other WNBA players on Monday. His remarks came in response to their decision to wear "Pay Us What You Owe Us" T-shirts during the All-Star Game shootaround.

Ad

In a brutally honest and unfiltered take, Whitlock slammed the move as "dumb, desperate, and delusional." He accused the players of disrespecting fans by participating in what he called the worst All-Star Game in history.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Furthermore, Whitlock labeled the WNBA a "charity welfare league" that has never turned a profit, questioning how players could demand higher pay in such a context.

"This is a sign of how desperate they are, this is a sign of how delusional they are, this is a sign of how dumb they are," Whitlock said. "Dumb, desperate and delusional."
Ad

WNBA players are currently at odds with the league as negotiations for a new CBA continue. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has already presented a proposal, but the players reportedly found them "disrespectful" and promptly rejected them.

Jason Whitlock rips Team Collier as Team Caitlin Clark missed meeting

Senior insider Ramona Shelburne reported on Monday that WNBA players had been planning the "Pay Us What You Owe Us" T-shirts for over a week. A meeting to finalize the move was held on Saturday morning, though several players from Caitlin Clark's team were absent.

Ad
Ad

However, Napheesa Collier and a few others presented the idea in the locker room, and those players ultimately supported it. Shelburne’s report followed Kelsey Plum’s public claim that Caitlin Clark and her teammates missed the meeting, a statement that sparked significant controversy.

Following this revelation, Jason Whitlock renewed his criticism, calling it the "dumbest" idea yet. He doubled down on his stance, claiming it only confirmed his belief that the move was a premeditated mistake.

Also read: "Not really needed to be mentioned": Sabrina Ionescu doesn't mince words as Kelsey Plum stirs controversy with subtle dig at Caitlin Clark

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications