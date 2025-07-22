"Dumb, desperate and delusional": Jason Whitlock goes nuclear on Caitlin Clark and WNBA players for 'Pay Us What You Owe Us' demand

Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock delivered a scathing critique of Caitlin Clark and other WNBA players on Monday. His remarks came in response to their decision to wear &quot;Pay Us What You Owe Us&quot; T-shirts during the All-Star Game shootaround.In a brutally honest and unfiltered take, Whitlock slammed the move as &quot;dumb, desperate, and delusional.&quot; He accused the players of disrespecting fans by participating in what he called the worst All-Star Game in history.Furthermore, Whitlock labeled the WNBA a &quot;charity welfare league&quot; that has never turned a profit, questioning how players could demand higher pay in such a context.&quot;This is a sign of how desperate they are, this is a sign of how delusional they are, this is a sign of how dumb they are,&quot; Whitlock said. &quot;Dumb, desperate and delusional.&quot;WNBA players are currently at odds with the league as negotiations for a new CBA continue. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has already presented a proposal, but the players reportedly found them &quot;disrespectful&quot; and promptly rejected them.Jason Whitlock rips Team Collier as Team Caitlin Clark missed meetingSenior insider Ramona Shelburne reported on Monday that WNBA players had been planning the &quot;Pay Us What You Owe Us&quot; T-shirts for over a week. A meeting to finalize the move was held on Saturday morning, though several players from Caitlin Clark's team were absent.However, Napheesa Collier and a few others presented the idea in the locker room, and those players ultimately supported it. Shelburne’s report followed Kelsey Plum’s public claim that Caitlin Clark and her teammates missed the meeting, a statement that sparked significant controversy.Following this revelation, Jason Whitlock renewed his criticism, calling it the &quot;dumbest&quot; idea yet. He doubled down on his stance, claiming it only confirmed his belief that the move was a premeditated mistake.Also read: &quot;Not really needed to be mentioned&quot;: Sabrina Ionescu doesn't mince words as Kelsey Plum stirs controversy with subtle dig at Caitlin Clark