"Her shoes are probably the most comfortable out" - Celtics guard endorses Sabrina Ionescu's signature Nike shoes

Sabrina Ionescu is one of the few WNBA players who has a signature shoe to boast about. The new Nike footwear collection has been making waves, extending its influence beyond female basketball players. Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard used the shoes and was left impressed.

According to the six-foot-one guard, he and Ionescu both played for the Oregon Ducks. Both attended at the same time from 2016 to 2020 and became professionals the same year.

More so, the Nike Sabrina 1s features such a good sense of comfort that Payton Pritchard chose to wear it because of its functionality.

“Me and Sabrina are in the same class, and we went to Oregon together as freshmen. Her shoes are probably the most comfortable out right now. It’s light. I like it,” said Pritchard to the media.

As of this writing, the Boston Celtics are preparing for the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs. They are waiting for the winner between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, with that series tied at 3-3 and going into Game 7.

Sabrina Ionescu shares her thoughts on WNBA players getting signature shoes

The WNBA has come a long way since its inception in 1996–97, producing iconic basketball players. However, there are only a few athletes in the league who get to have their own signature shoes.

Adding to the current crop of WNBA stars, including Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Ellena Delle Donne and Sabrina Ionescu, the league has evolved with a new wave of basketball stars waiting to take the stage, including the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

The public's perception of women's basketball has been constantly changing and Sabrina Ionescu shares this with Sports Illustrated and sees the positive trajectory ahead.

"I think there's a change, and that's starting to understand that it starts with representation and to be able to do that in the W," said Ionescu.

"There's kind of a turning tide and understanding that women deserve to have a shoe, women of color deserve to have a shoe, we all have a story to tell, and we all have people to inspire. I'm really excited to see how that's going to continue to grow."

Sabrina Ionescu is entering her fourth season in the WNBA with the New York Liberty. Her team came short, losing to the Las Vegas Aces in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

The new season begins on May 14 with the Liberty kicking off against the Washington Mystics at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.