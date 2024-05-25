Hollywood stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s daughter sheds tears after meeting Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark had a very young and emotional fan in Wyatt Isabelle, the daughter of Hollywood stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. The superstar family was in attendance to watch the game between the Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks on Friday, and Isabelle was seen in tears after meeting the Fever rookie.

Clark met with the family and soon after, Isabelle was pictured crying out of happiness that she had met her favorite sports star. It was a wholesome sight as the parents comforted her following her interaction

On the game front, it was a rather mixed day for Clark. She ended her evening with a double-double, scoring 11 points and eight assists from 4-14 shooting and 10 rebounds. Cameron Brink on the other hand had 15 points and nine rebounds. The Fever and Caitlin Clark will be happy though that they got their first win.

Clark nailed her first 3-pointer from way downtown with two minutes left in regulation time. Then, with Indiana up by two points in the final minute, she drilled another deep 3-pointer — showing why she is regarded as one of the lethal shooters coming into this season.

Aliyah Boston led with 17 points, six rebounds and two assists. Kelsey Mitchell had 16 points and Temi Fagbenlie had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists coming off the bench.

Caitlin Clark talks about her interaction with Ashton Kutcher and his kids

Speaking to the media after the win, Caitlin Clark was asked about her interaction with Kutcher, and the Fever rookie said:

"He thinks he knows ball. We got to play one on one. That's a fellow Hawkeye supporting me throughout my college career. His kids were adorable and I get my little high-fives there. So it was fun to have them courtside.

The win is the first in the column for Indiana after a disastrous 0-5 start to their 2024 WNBA season. Up next, Caitlin Clark and the Fever take on the defending champions Las Vegas Aces, followed by another skirmish against the LA Sparks.