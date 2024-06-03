Hoops fans stunned at Skylar Diggins-Smith's viral NSFW "hot mic" moment: "Why would they air this"

WNBA fans are going wild on Twitter due to a ‘hot mic’ moment from the Seattle Storm’s Skylar Diggins-Smith during her team’s preseason clash with the LA Sparks. Speaking to the Sparks’ Kia Nurse before the game tipped off, the 33-year-old point-guard was seen talking about how she has grown old.

In response, the 28-year-old Kia Nurse was heard saying that even she has grown old and will soon be 30:

“I am 28 now. I am almost 30.”

However, Diggings-Smith had a wild response, as she said:

“But my p***y is old, older.”

Nurse lost her calm and almost burst into laughter. She then hilariously pushed Diggins-Smith away. The exchange was caught on the player mic and has been making the rounds on Twitter.

Fans were surprised, with one wondering why the network chose to air the moment. Even Stephen A. Smith was stunned and had no idea why the moment was aired.

why would they air this 😂😂😂

Another fan claimed the following:

I know they be yelling “that’s why yo pu**y stank!!”

Another fan had no idea what Diggins-Smith meant:

What she mean by that tho 🤣🤣🤣

One fan called for more player mic content:

need them mic’d more ngl

One fan claimed there was no way to respond to the statement.

This really wild cause how you even respond to something like that

Despite her age, Skylar Diggins-Smith still dresses young

Skylar Diggins-Smith is one of the plethora of WNBA stars who have turned pre-game walks into bonafide fashion shows. Players such as Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are among a range of WNBA stars who have also proved their fashion mettle this season already, with the Storm star's latest look also drawing attention.

The 33-year-old wore a Kobe Bryant-inspired women’s headgear classic McDonald’s All-American jacket with white shorts and black sunglasses. While the six-time WNBA All-Star joked during the preseason that she is getting old, she continues to embrace modern style.