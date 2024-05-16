Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues lobbies for Charlotte Sting's WNBA return as league adds Toronto, San Francisco teams

Former Charlotte Hornets guard Muggsy Bogues expressed his desire to see the WNBA team Charlotte Sting return to the league after 18 years of absence. The former manager of the folded franchise expressed his desire through his official social media account on X.

The Hornets' all-time assist leader voiced his request after he came across another tweet demanding the return of Sting. He reposted the tweet and posted a photo of him coaching the Sting players before a game, accompanying it with the caption:

"Bring em back," wrote Bogues.

Muggsy Bogues' request to bring back the Charlotte-based team came after the WNBA announced its recent expansion. Two new teams will join the league, one based in San Francisco and the other in Toronto.

The San Francisco-based team revealed its name and logo on Tuesday, May 14. They are owned by the same group that owns the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors' WNBA counterpart is named the Golden State Valkyries and is expected to debut next year.

As for the Toronto-based team, there has been no information on it except that it will be the first team in the WNBA to not be from the United States and that it is expected to debut by 2026.

Muggsy Bogues coached the Charlotte Sting in their last season

The Charlotte Sting was one of the original teams of the WNBA that began playing in the league in 1997. However, due to financial concerns, the team had to be disbanded in 2006. The franchise's owner, Charlotte Bobcats Sports and Entertainment, was experiencing a revenue loss at the time, citing low attendance at matches as a primary factor.

Muggsy Bogues was the last coach to have coached the franchise before they folded. The 5'6" coach had no prior experience in coaching and was shorter than most of the players on the squad. It was his first job in the field, as he led the Sting to a 14-30 record in their last season before they folded in January 2007.

The Sting tried one last time to save the franchise by starting a fundraiser; however, it failed and the players moved to other teams through a dispersal draft. As for Muggsy Bogues, he took a break before resuming his coaching journey as a high school coach.

