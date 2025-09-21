"Horrible coach who mismanaged her team and locker room" - WNBA fans erupt as Seattle Storm cut ties with Noelle Quinn after playoffs collapse

The Seattle Storm made a critical decision for their future, not renewing coach Noelle Quinn's contract. The franchise announced its decision to bring a change to the coaching division through a press release on its website on Sunday.Quinn has been with the Storm for more than a decade now. She first joined the franchise as a player in 2013 but was traded to the Phoenix Mercury a season later. She returned to Seattle in 2016 and retired from the sport in 2018 as a Storm player.Following her playing career, she joined the Seattle Storm's coaching staff in 2019 and steadily worked up to the head coaching position in 2021. After a long partnership with the franchise, she will be moving on to a new challenge next season.The fans had mixed opinions on Quinn's work as a coach in Seattle. They expressed their thoughts on her departure on social media.&quot;Saw that coming. Horrible coach who mismanaged her team and locker room,&quot; one fan said.Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINKSaw that coming. Horrible coach who mismanaged her team and locker room.&quot;Had to happen if they are to get the team to the next level,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Didn't play her bench and ran her vets to the ground, literally no real offense. Her and Brondello are the biggest fraud coaches,&quot; another fan said.Some fans were surprised by the Storm's decision to sack Quinn within days of their season's end.&quot;This is nasty work man it’s only been 3 days 😭&quot; one fan said.🙏🏾 @kidfromda509LINKThis is nasty work man it’s only been 3 days 😭&quot;I mean we knew it was coming but I didn't think it would be within a week of the season ending,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Praise GOD SHE WAS THE WORST COACH EVER DIDNT play her bench at all,&quot; another fan said.Quinn won a championship with the Seattle Storm as a player in 2018; however, her coaching career was not very successful. She won the 2021 Commissioner's Cup during her tenure.Seattle Storm's GM Talisa Rhea expresses gratitude in farewell message to Noelle QuinnNoelle Quinn's run with the Seattle Storm is one for the history books. She gave the franchise her all and is now ending her career with honor. In their press release, the Storm's general manager, Talisa Rhea, expressed her gratitude to Quinn on behalf of the franchise.&quot;On behalf of our organization, I would like to thank Noelle for her time with the Storm. Her commitment to the ongoing success of our organization and to furthering the development of our players was second to none,” Rhea said. “She put us in a position to win at the highest levels of the game and for that, we are grateful.&quot;The Storm is yet to announce the new coach succeeding Quinn next season.