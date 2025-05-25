  • home icon
  "How is Angel Reese on that list?" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark emerging as MVP frontrunner over A'ja Wilson & Napheesa Collier

"How is Angel Reese on that list?" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark emerging as MVP frontrunner over A’ja Wilson & Napheesa Collier

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified May 25, 2025 20:55 GMT
WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark being named the favorite to take home the 2025 MVP award (Photo credits: GETTY)
WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark being named the favorite to take home the 2025 MVP award (image credits: getty)

The Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark are not off to a hot start, as they've won two and lost two games. Part of this .500 start is Clark playing inconsistently, having played outstandingly in some, with subpar performances in the others.

However, the oddsmakers at Bovada still have the reigning Rookie of the Year as the favorite to bag the MVP award. Clark leads Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson at -105 odds. Angel Reese also made the list at +10000 odds.

Several fans focused on Reese being part of the list.

"How is Angel Reese on that list?" one wrote.
"Angel Reese is on this list... Why exactly?" another wrote.
"A lot yall don't watch yes Caitlin better then angel but she isn't top 5," one tweeted.
Others were split on whether Clark will be named MVP this season or if it'll go to someone else.

"As she should," one fan said.
"this is just ridiculous. Napheesa Collier should be the far and clear favorite," another fan commented.
"Zero chance they allow this to happen," one fan wrote.
Clark had a blistering start to the season. On May 17, she had a 20-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist performance to lead the Indiana to a win over the Chicago Sky.

After that, she put up 27 points and 11 assists in a loss against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. In a rematch against the Dream two days later, she only logged 11 points but the Fever won.

On Saturday against the New York Liberty, she struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over 10 times, partially resulting in the Fever losing.

Caitlin Clark says the lessons learned in loss against the Liberty can make the Fever better

During the postgame press conference following their loss to the Liberty on Saturday, Caitlin Clark shared the Fever's shortcomings. According to Clark, defense and consistency were two things they struggled with.

However, she believes that these early-season losses will serve to make Indiana better.

"If you want to win in this league, you've got to find a way to guard and get stops," Clark said (2:32). "But you take that as a positive. You go back, you learn, but also, we are two possessions away from being 4-0 and a possession away from beating the Liberty. It stings but this is what's gonna make us better at the end of the year."
Both of the Fever's losses have been one-possession deficits. On Tuesday versus the Dream, they lost 91-90. Against the Liberty on Saturday, they fell by only two points 90-88.

Miguel de Guzman

Miguel de Guzman

Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.

For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.

For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.

Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games.

