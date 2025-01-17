"How does anyone not love Caitlin Clark": Fans buzz as Fever superstar heartfelt gesture with kid goes viral

Indiana Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark had a heartfelt moment with a young fan that sent fans buzzing on social media.

The encounter took place on Thursday at a Pro Volleyball Federation game in Indiana, where the WNBA Rookie of the Year and boyfriend Connor McCaffery attended. As they were cheering the home team Indy Ignite, Clark interacted with the kid, who, in turn, asked to have a photo with her, which she gamely posed for.

The moment was caught on camera and has since gone viral on the social media sphere.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) made their thoughts known on the sincere gesture that Clark made.

"How does anyone not love @CaitlinClark22 ... she's so down to earth & kind to everyone that if you don't love her, you are just Wrong!!!" a visibly touched fan pointed out.

"How can you not fall in love with CC," another user added.

"She is so great!!!!" one comment said.

"She's so great with little kids," a fan underscored.

"True role model," another boldly proclaimed.

A user, meanwhile, had a one-word reaction to it, writing, "Sweet."

"Just like we love her," still another chimed in.

Caitlin Clark had a spectacular WNBA rookie season, averaging 19.2 points, 8.2 assists (league-high), 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 40 games. Her solid play on the court further enhanced her celebrity, which is widely credited for enticing renewed interest in the WNBA both from old and new fans.

Caitlin Clark says it is important for her to make time for her young fans

Before she became the basketball superstar that she is now, Caitlin Clark was once a young fan who looked up to her sports inspirations. She has carried that with her now that her role has been reversed.

Clark spoke about it in an interview with TODAY prior to being selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft from Iowa, highlighting how it was important for her to inspire the next generation of athletes.

Clark said:

"The people I idolized in my life were, you know, either professional women's basketball players, professional soccer players, and that's what I wanted to be growing up. And I think, you know, understanding how big of an impact that can have on a young girl's life is super important."

She went to say:

"So I always try to make as much time as I can for them. And just to see them scream your name or have your jersey on -- that's something that never gets old."

Fans gravitated towards Caitlin Clark even before she stepped on the WNBA court as a superstar player for the Hawkeyes in college, where she became a legend for her scoring and high basketball I.Q.

