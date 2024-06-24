"How about you not put me?" - Kamilla Cardoso responds to an IG user who said she was messing up their parlays

Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky doesn't care about fans' parlays. Cardoso went on Instagram Live before the Sky's 88-87 win over the Indiana Fever at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. She had an interaction with a fan who called her out for messing up their parlays.

Cardoso had a double-double in the win, putting up 16 points and 10 rebounds on 7-for-9 shooting from the field and 2-for-5 from the free-throw line. A day before her wonderful performance, the South Carolina product went on Instagram Live to answer some fan questions.

One of the fans pointed out Cardoso ruining his parlay, which got a classic response from the Brazilian star:

"How about you not put me on your parlays, God damn it?"

Sunday's performance was Kamilla Cardoso's second double-double of her career. She had come close a couple of times, but she finally got one on June 17 with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She followed it up with nine points and 11 rebounds, which might ruined some parlays who had her score at least 10 points or put up a double-double.

Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso's double-doubles help Sky outlast Fever

Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso's double-doubles help Sky outlast Fever.

Angel Reese led the way for the Chicago Sky in their win over the Indiana Fever. It was the Sky's first victory against the Fever this season after losing the previous two matchups. Sunday's game was different since it was a star-studded and jam-packed crowd showing their support for the Sky.

Reese led the way with 25 points and 16 rebounds, her eighth consecutive double-double. Chennedy Carter had 23 points, two rebounds and five assists, while Kamilla Cardoso added 16 points and 10 rebounds, which was the second double-double of her career and the second of her last three games.

Here's what Reese said about teaming up with her former rival Cardoso:

"It's so easy to throw to 6'7. I know she's going to go up and catch it. I think i try to just move around her. I've never really played with a post player that moves with her feet so well, has great hands, runs up and down the court so fast, blocks shot. I think she just does a great job, so it makes my job easier," Reese via Chicago Sky PR. [H/T Star Local Media.]

What's next for Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky?

The Chicago Sky improved to 6-9 for the season with their win over the Indiana Fever. It was also their second straight win, putting them at No. 8 in the WNBA standings. But what's next for Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese and the Sky?

Chicago has a few days off before welcoming the back-to-back defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces. It will be the first matchup of the season between the two teams, with many anticipating the battle between Reese and A'ja Wilson.