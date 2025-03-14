"She's a gangster also" - Ex-Lakers guard marvels at Caitlin Clark’s shooting skills after unexpected gym encounter

Caitlin Clark has risen to superstardom on the strength of her proficient shooting. While her booming triples in the NCAA Tournament and the WNBA have been broadcast all over the globe, her grind behind the scenes isn't as well publicized.

Thanks to former LA Lakers guard Patrick Beverly, fans now have an even better idea of what Clark is like during practice sessions. On Wednesday's episode of "The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone," Beverley talked about a chance encounter with the Indiana Fever star at the NBA Players Association gym.

"I'm on one side working out, Caitlin Clark on the other side," Beverley recalled. "She can shoot the s*** out of it."

Beverley, who spent 12 years in the NBA, went on to share a key observation of Clark. According to Beverley, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year insisted on getting even the smallest of details right during practice, even if it meant giving an earful to the people she was practicing with.

"She's one of those shooters where, if you know as a gym rat ... 'Damn, bro, why you throw that pass bad? Give me the ball in my chest.' I'm like, 'Oh, she's a gangster also.'"

Beverley's anecdote adds to the mystique of Clark the sharpshooter, who holds records such as most points scored in Division I history and most 3-pointers in a WNBA rookie season.

With the 2025 WNBA season just two months away from tipoff, expect Clark to crank up the intensity of her gym sessions.

Caitlin Clark offers praise for Indiana Fever teammate's physique

On Wednesday, Clark conveyed praise to a Fever teammate who has been hitting the gym as well.

When Lexie Hull posted pics showing outfits that she wore prior to Unrivaled games on Instagram, Clark posted a comment that was both a quip and a compliment:

"Dude mix in an ab workout...probs would be smart."

Clark herself has been showing signs of leveling up in strength and conditioning. Bri Lewerke, a photographer who has closely followed Clark's basketball career, emphasized this in an X post.

"Well someone's been in the weight room," Lewerke wrote in her caption.

Both Clark and Hull, who helped lead the Fever to the playoffs last year, are looking to have an extended postseason this time around.

