"I ain't answering no Caitlin questions" — Chennedy Carter deflects Caitlin Clark line of questioning following altercation

Caitlin Clark was involved in a controversial moment today (June 1) when Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter shoved her for no apparent reason after missing a midrange shot. As Clark went to receive the inbound pass from Aliyah Boston, Carter pushed her from the back, sending Clark to the floor in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Following the game, Carter was asked about this incident, but she was quick to reject any question about Caitlin Clark.

"On the play before bumping in with [her]... She turned to you a little bit," a reported said before being interrupted by Carter.

"I ain't answering no Caitlin Clark questions," she told the reporter.

When asked if Clark had said anything to her, she said she didn't know:

"I don't know what she said."

When Carter was asked if she had said anything to Clark, she said:

"I didn't say anything."

Carter received a flagrant-1 foul and a lot of boos from Fever fans for the push. The video shows that Carter said something to Clark before she shoved her, but that remains undisclosed at this point.

The Fever eventually won the game by one point, which wouldn't have happened if Carter hadn't gifted Clark a free throw.

Chennedy Carter lost to Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever today

In the end, the No. 1 overall pick had the last laugh over Chennedy Carter, taking the win, 71-70. It was the second victory of the season against a hard opponent.

They tried hard to win the game, and after Marina Mabrey made two free throws in the final seconds, the gap was just one point. That didn't matter for the Fever, who got away with the win thanks to a collective effort from its players.

Caitlin Clark finished the game with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists, being the third-best scorer on his team behind Kelsey Mitchell (18 points) and NaLyssa Smith (17).

Chennedy Carter went off against the Fever, scoring 19 points, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing six assists off the bench. She scored the most points in the game.

Angel Reese added eight points and 13 rebounds, but the Sky couldn't capitalize on the eight offensive rebounds she got.

The Fever now has a 2-8 record, while the Sky has a 3-4 record after losing two games in this WNBA week.