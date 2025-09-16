"I don't care, show up": Caitlin Clark makes heartfelt plea to Fever fans ahead of Game 2 against Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Caitlin Clark made a heartfelt plea to fans ahead of the Indiana Fever's Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. The Fever received a reality check in Clark's absence, suffering an 80-68 loss in Game 1 on the road. Stephanie White's team now has its back against the wall as another loss in Game 2 would bring an end to their 2025 season.For the elimination game, the Fever will need all the support they can get, especially with the contest taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will mark the Fever’s first home playoff game in eight years and Clark urged the fans to pack the arena and rally behind Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and the rest of the team.&quot;First home game since 2016,&quot; Clark said in a video shared by the Fever. &quot;I need to see every single person in Indianapolis, whether you're inside the arena, could be outside of the arena, I don't care. Show up. Get loud for my teammates. We need to get a dub and then we're taking back to Atlanta. LET'S GOOOOOO!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEven though Caitlin Clark missed the bulk of the ongoing season, the Indiana Fever managed to secure a berth in the playoffs. Last year, the franchise ended its eight-year postseason drought after Clark carried the team to the playoffs with an outstanding rookie campaign.The Fever's playoff run in 2024 was short-lived as Clark and company suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Connecticut Sun in the first round. This time, the team will be determined to extend its season further than it did last year and Fever fans will have their work cut out for them when the team takes the floor on Tuesday.Caitlin Clark's hasn't played a playoff game in Gainbridge FieldhouseThe WNBA playoff rules were slightly different until last year. The team with the higher seed hosted the opening two games of a best-of-three playoff series. The Connecticut Sun won both games against the Indiana Fever last season and Caitlin Clark’s dream of playing in front of the home fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse didn’t materialize.This time, the Fever will host Game 2 and if they manage to secure a win, the decider will take place in Atlanta. Fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday as the Fever host a playoff game at home for the first time in nine years.