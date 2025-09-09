"Luh u twin": Caitlin Clark's heartfelt reaction on Kate Martin's "chill" dump goes viral

The friendship between Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin is well documented. The two WNBA stars played together for the Iowa Hawkeyes for four years before entering the league in 2024. While Clark and Martin now play for different franchises, their bond has only grown stronger, despite not being able to spend much time together.On Monday, Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin shared an Instagram post featuring eight pictures. The images showed Martin enjoying her time both on and off the court. The former Las Vegas Aces guard added a caption that perfectly captured the essence of her post.&quot;Just keeping it chill per usual,&quot; Martin wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark wasted no time showing love to her former teammate. The Indiana Fever point guard dropped two different comments, one voicing her admiration for Martin and the other acknowledging the Valkyries sharpshooter’s latest social media dump.&quot;Luh u twin,&quot; Clark said in one comment.&quot;So chill,&quot; Clark said in another comment.(Image Credit: Kate Martin/Instagram)Caitlin Clark wasn’t the only WNBA star to react to Martin’s latest post. Several Golden State Valkyries players also filled the comments section with candid reactions.&quot;the best glizzy griller out there,&quot; Kaitlyn Chen commented.&quot;just chillin and grillin,&quot; Veronica Burton said.&quot;Lysm,&quot; former Valkyries player Julie Vanloo commeted.Meanwhile, Martin will be in action on Tuesday when the Valkyries take on the Seattle Storm in their final regular-season game. Golden State has already qualified for the playoffs and will look to end their regular-season campaign on a high note by securing a win over their conference rivals.Caitlin Clark recently shared a heartfelt moment with Kate MartinThe Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries recently battled in a regular-season game on Aug. 31. Caitlin Clark played no part, as she was sidelined with an injury, while Kate Martin came off the bench for the Valkyries and delivered a strong performance.The Fever suffered a 75-63 loss on the night, but Clark was all smiles after the game when she linked up with Martin. The duo posed for the cameras and Clark shared a special message for her former teammate.Clark had every reason to be proud of Martin as the Valkyries guard made a couple of momentum-shifting plays in the game. Martin finished with 10 points and two rebounds in 15 minutes against the Fever.