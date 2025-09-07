  • home icon
  "That's her literal BFF besides Kate": Fans react as Caitlin Clark shows up for Dodgers vs Orioles game with $88,261 Fever teammate

"That's her literal BFF besides Kate": Fans react as Caitlin Clark shows up for Dodgers vs Orioles game with $88,261 Fever teammate

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 07, 2025 03:03 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Fans react as Caitlin Clark shows up for Dodgers vs Orioles game with $88,261 Fever teammate - Image Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark’s sophomore campaign came to a sudden halt due to groin troubles, but that hasn’t stopped her from spending time with teammates, particularly away from basketball. On Saturday, she and an Indiana Fever teammate were spotted at Oriole Park for the LA Dodgers-Baltimore Orioles matchup.

Fans quickly expressed excitement after seeing Clark with teammate Lexie Hull at the ballpark. Clark and Hull, together with Sophie Cunningham, form the trio known as “Tres Leches,” but with Clark and Cunningham sidelined by season-ending injuries, their on-court minutes together have been limited.

Still, their joint appearance drew praise from fans, who admired the bond between Clark and Hull despite the Fever’s tough season, especially when the pair appeared on the jumbotron.

“Thats her literal BFF besides Kate,” one fan said, referring to Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin, Clark’s former Iowa teammate.
“I'm happy they recognized Lexie too... she deserves it,” another fan said.
“Happy offseasoning🤗,” another commented.

Other reactions followed Clark’s outing with Hull, who is making $88,261 this year in the last season of her Fever contract before entering restricted free agency.

With the Fever plagued by injuries, Hull has stepped up, appearing in all 42 games and posting career-best averages of 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per contest.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever pose for team photos amid injury woes

The dominant storyline of the Indiana Fever’s 2025 campaign has been injuries. Five players went down with season-ending setbacks: first Aari McDonald and Syd Colson, followed by Sophie Cunningham, then Chloe Bibby, and most notably, Caitlin Clark.

On Thursday, nearly two months removed from her last game, Clark confirmed via social media that she would not return this season.

But on Saturday, Clark joined her Fever teammates, both healthy and sidelined, for a photoshoot, with images shared on the team’s social media channels.

The Fever also posted a lighthearted clip showing their five injured players posing with crutches and scooters, with Caitlin Clark encouraging them to flash peace signs.

With two regular-season games left, Indiana sits seventh at 22-20, narrowly ahead of the Seattle Storm, who have a 22-21 record at eighth.

