"I heal quicker and recover quite fast": Sophie Cunningham reveals her return timeline as Fever finally receive good news

Sophie Cunningham provided a health update during the latest episode of her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast on Tuesday. The Indiana Fever star was sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering an excruciating injury during a game against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 17.Cunningham underwent surgery soon after being diagnosed with a right MCL sprain, and fans have since been wondering when they can expect the star guard to return to the court. Cunningham offered a reassuring update, stating that she tends to heal quickly and might return to action well before the four-month recovery timeline set by doctors.&quot;The say four months so that's like January or February... I heal quicker and recover quite fast,&quot; Cunningham said.In her first season with the Indiana Fever, Sophie Cunningham carved out a place in the fans’ hearts. Her charismatic personality, fierce attitude, competitive spirit and willingness to stand up for her teammates made her one of the squad’s indispensable players.On the court, the former Phoenix Mercury guard made a huge impact as well. Her ability to guard multiple positions and play suffocating defense by putting her body on the line earned widespread praise. Offensively, it was her 3-point shooting that gave the team the boost they needed and energized the crowd.Sophie Cunningham in for a long haul with Caitlin Clark's FeverSophie Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever in the offseason via a four-team trade. Heading into next season, the star guard will be an unrestricted free agent. It is very likely that the Fever front office re-signs the sharpshooter as she is expected to play a pivotal role for Indiana during the Caitlin Clark era.Cunningham has been one of the few players who has consistently had Clark’s back on and off the court over the past seven months. The former Phoenix Mercury guard hasn’t shied away from publicly supporting and complimenting Clark, who has single-handedly popularized the WNBA like no other player in recent history.