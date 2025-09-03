Sophie Cunningham cheered for the Indiana Fever from the comfort of her home on Tuesday. The Fever slipped to an 85-79 road loss against the Phoenix Mercury, despite Kelsey Mitchell scoring 15 points in the first quarter alone.Mitchell, who is on a one-year, $249,244 deal, came out firing and found her rhythm as soon as the referee blew the whistle for tip-off. Cunningham couldn’t help but acknowledge her veteran guard’s unrivaled speed and shot-making ability. The injured star dropped a blunt remark on X (formerly Twitter), further highlighting Mitchell’s greatness this season.&quot;no scheme, no player, NOTHING can guard Kelsey Mitchell this year,&quot; Cunningham tweeted.Sophie Cunningham @sophallerLINKno scheme, no player, NOTHING can guard Kelsey Mitchell this year.Kelsey Mitchell gave everything she had for Indiana against a hard-nosed Phoenix Mercury squad led by veterans Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner. The Fever guard shouldered a heavy offensive load in an attempt to carry her team to victory, but her valiant effort didn’t yield the desired result.Mitchell narrowly missed another 30-point game this season by just one point. She finished with a game-high 29 points on 11 of 20 shooting, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. She also added four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes.Sophie Cunningham reacts to being called a &quot;clout chaser&quot;On Tuesday, Sophie Cunningham also responded to veteran analyst Skip Bayless for calling her a &quot;clout chaser&quot; at Caitlin Clark’s expense. The injured Fever guard didn’t mince words, calling out Bayless for using her name to gain attention.&quot;I’ve never met you, I’ve never really listened to you,&quot; Cunningham said on her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast. &quot;Someone sent it to me, and I was like, ‘What is this?’ He’s calling me a clout chaser? Like you’re the one that had my name plastered all over your YouTube for 36 views, like, 'Get out of here.'&quot;Meanwhile, Cunningham is currently sidelined with a right knee injury and will not take any further part this season. On her podcast, the Fever guard shared an encouraging update on her recovery and revealed that she is targeting a return by January of next year.