"I did just get fined": Stephanie White reveals getting punished by WNBA for fiery outburst on disrespect toward Caitlin Clark's Fever

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White revealed Wednesday that she had been fined over recent comments criticizing officiating — specifically, remarks made after Fever’s Saturday loss to the New York Liberty, where Caitlin Clark lost the ball to Natasha Cloud on the game’s final play.

Following Indiana’s 83–77 defeat to the Washington Mystics — their first game without Clark since her left quadriceps injury was announced — White acknowledged the fine during her postgame media availability.

Chloe Peterson of IndyStar posted White’s quote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Do you want me to get fined again? Because I did just get fined.”

After the Liberty game, White had voiced her frustration with what she felt was a troubling pattern in officiating decisions.

“I thought (Clark) got fouled,” White said (per Indy Star). “I think it’s pretty egregious what’s been happening to us these last few games. A minus-31 free throw discrepancy (over three games).

“I might be able to understand that if we’re chucking 3s, but we’re not. We’re attacking the rim. The disrespect right now for our team has been pretty unbelievable. It’s disappointing that it doesn’t go both ways, but we can’t allow that to consume us.”

With the loss against the Mystics, the Fever dropped to 2–3 on the season.

Stephanie White pushes for consistent officiating

Speaking after the Mystics loss, Stephanie White stressed the need for fairness in how physical play is called, especially near the basket.

“Consistency with how we call the game, protecting,” she said. “We've made a real point to protect airborne shooters on the perimeter. I don't think we do as good of a job at that near the rim.

“Are we going to say that we want a free-flowing offensive game, or are we going to have tough, grind-out physical games? Whatever way it is, the players will adjust, and the coaches will adjust.”

Despite ranking fourth in the WNBA in free throw attempts (21.6 per game), the Fever are currently second to last in free throw percentage at 67.6% over their first five games.

Clark will be sidelined for at least two weeks, with their next matchups featuring the Connecticut Sun, a rematch against the Mystics, as well as showdowns with the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream.

