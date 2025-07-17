"I don't know that it ever goes away": Lisa Leslie gets honest on Caitlin Clark's groin injury

Caitlin Clark has not been at her best for the past few weeks. The Indiana Fever guard has struggled to make an impact on games and appears to be a shadow of her former self on the court.

The Fever guard has been silently dealing with injuries since the start of the season. In May, Clark suffered a quadriceps injury and missed five games because of it. After playing a few games upon her return, she was sidelined with a left groin injury.

She returned from her second injury after missing another five games. On Tuesday, she reaggravated the groin injury in her team's 85-77 win against the Sun and has been sidelined yet again.

On Wednesday, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie appeared as a guest on CBS Sports' "We Need to Talk" show, where she shed light on the Fever guard's injury with an example from her own career.

"I really feel for Caitlin Clark because I actually had that injury in 2006. I was heavily taped around my thigh, around my glut," Leslie said.

When asked if she ever recovered from the injury, the WNBA legend revealed that she could still feel while playing tennis.

"I play tennis and I can still feel that injury linger because I don't know that it ever really goes away, you just learn to manage and play with it," Leslie said.

Leslie also argued that Clark's injury is behind her recent on-court struggles and shooting slum. She revealed that an injury to the groin takes away from a player's lift and hinders their ability to make long-range shots.

Fever coach Stephanie White gives concerning update about Caitlin Clark's injury

Caitlin Clark did not play in her team's 98-77 loss against the New York Liberty on Wednesday. She was initially listed as questionable before the game but was later sidelined from the matchup. During the pregame media conference, Fever coach Stephanie White said there is no confirmation on Clark's return right now.

"No discussion yet about this weekend," White said. "There was imaging done, and, you know, obviously ruling her out for tonight, but there hasn't been any discussion beyond tonight."

Indiana will host the 2025 WNBA All-Star games for the first time in their franchise history this weekend. Caitlin Clark is one of the main attractions going into the All-Star game as she is one of the captains.

However, if the Fever guard fails to clear medical requirements to compete, she might skip the game against Team Collier.

