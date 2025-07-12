"I laugh when I'm in pain": Sophie Cunningham embraces warrior mentality with resounding remark after scary fall against Dream

Indiana Fever fans held their breath on Friday after Sophie Cunningham took a frightening fall during the game against the Atlanta Dream. The incident occurred as the Fever guard demonstrated her relentless hustle and fighting spirit, forcing a jump ball against Brionna Jones.

In the process, Cunningham hit the floor hard, with Jones landing near her head. She stayed down momentarily to catch her breath before getting up laughing as she prepared for the jump ball. After the game, Cunningham made an intriguing revelation, admitting that she tends to laugh when she’s in pain.

"I laugh when I’m in pain, just to give you a heads up," Cunningham told reporters. "I just tried to get a jump ball. (Brionna Jones is) a good-sized post and she is strong as hell and I give her all the credit. I wish I had that strength."

If not for Sophie Cunningham’s impact, the Indiana Fever may have fallen short against the Atlanta Dream. Trailing by five points at halftime, the team desperately needed a spark, someone to shift the momentum and ignite the home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever’s emotional leader delivered in a big way, making crucial plays in both the third and fourth quarters. Her passion was on full display, energizing both her teammates and the fans as the team rallied around her intensity to secure the win.

Sophie Cunningham was due for a hot shooting night

Prior to Friday’s game, Sophie Cunningham had been facing some shooting struggles, going just 4-of-12 from beyond the arc in recent outings. But she delivered exactly when it was needed most, catching fire and sinking four of her five 3-point attempts in a clutch performance. Her breakout came on a special night, with friends and family in the stands cheering her on.

Cunningham capped off the evening with an impressive double-double, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. She’ll look to build on that momentum when the Fever return to action Sunday against the Dallas Wings in what promises to be another exciting matchup.

