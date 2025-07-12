Sophie Cunningham stats tonight: Fever's sharpshooter outshines Caitlin Clark with huge double-double in win vs Dream (July 11)

Sophie Cunningham delivered a stellar performance on Friday night, playing a pivotal role in the Indiana Fever’s 99-82 comeback victory with her red-hot shooting. Coming off the bench as usual, Cunningham provided a huge spark after coach Stephanie White opted to start the game with Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell.

Cunningham made timely buckets throughout the first half, helping the Fever stay within striking distance. But it was in the third quarter where she truly took over. Her on-court chemistry with Caitlin Clark was on full display as the two guards linked up for several momentum-shifting plays.

While Cailtin Clark struggled with her shot, Cunningham was on fire. The former Phoenix Mercury standout couldn’t miss and her impact wasn’t limited to scoring. She brought relentless energy on defense and was aggressive on the boards. By the end of the third quarter, she had tallied nine points, seven rebounds and hit all three of her 3-point attempts.

The Fever made a 8-0 run in the fourth quarter, forcing a timeout from the Atlanta Dream. Fired up, Cunningham stood at center court, rallying the home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to bring the noise. The arena erupted in a frenzy and Indiana rode that wave of energy to complete their comeback.

In the end, Sophie Cunningham finished the game with 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-5 from beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. She also recorded 10 rebounds, one assists and one block in 30 minutes, while finishing with a plus/minus of 24.

Sophie Cunningham recorded second double-double of her career

It was a milestone night for Sophie Cunningham, who notched the second double-double of her career. The former Phoenix Mercury guard also grabbed a career-high in rebounds, highlighting her growth and willingness to embrace the gritty, unglamorous work that helps her team succeed.

The Fever now face a quick turnaround, with an early tip-off on Sunday against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. Riding high on her recent heroics, Cunningham will look to carry that momentum forward and deliver another standout performance.

