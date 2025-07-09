"Nooooo Lex, I’m sorry": Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and others mourn as Lexie Hull suffers tragic personal loss

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and other Indiana Fever teammates showed their support for Lexie Hull after she announced the heartbreaking loss of her dog, Mags, on Tuesday. Hull took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that she had spent 14 cherished years with her beloved pet.

The Fever forward posted a heartfelt collection of photos and videos, visibly emotional as she mourned the loss. Her poignant caption captured the depth of her grief, offering a touching tribute to the bond she shared with Mags.

"14 years with the sweetest mags! home won’t be the same without you! heaven got the best girl this week," Hull wrote.

The comment section of Lexie Hull’s emotional post was flooded with heartfelt messages from her teammates. Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were among the first to rally around her, offering their support, while Aliyah Boston and Aari McDonald also joined in to share their love and condolences.

"Love you doggie heaven," Clark wrote.

"nooooo Lex, I’m sorry," Cunningham commented.

"Awww sorry Lex," Boston wrote.

"I’m sorry for your loss Lex," McDonald commented.

(Image Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)

Hull is expected to suit up on Wednesday as the Indiana Fever prepare to face the Golden State Valkyries in an early tip-off. It will undoubtedly be an emotional game for Hull, who will likely look to honor the memory of her beloved dog Mags with a performance dedicated to her “sweetest” companion.

Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull gets emotional after pet dog's death

Lexie Hull’s mother, Jaime Hull, was the first to publicly mourn the loss of the Indiana Fever forward’s beloved dog. In a heartfelt tribute, she expressed the deep sorrow and devastation the family is experiencing following the emotional and personal loss.

"Absolutely heartbroken!!" Jaime Hull commented. "She was such a good girl! I guess the reason we are so sad is because of all the love and happiness she gave us. We wouldn’t be sad otherwise. We were blessed to have her for 14 years. Heartbroken, but wouldn’t change a thing!! Love you more."

(Image Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Hull is enjoying a breakout season with the Fever, emerging from Caitlin Clark’s shadow to make a name for herself as a rising star in the league. Although she narrowly missed out on an All-Star selection, Hull is putting up career highs across all major statistical categories, solidifying her impact and growth this year.

