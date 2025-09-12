"I’ll bring a bag of nickels": Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie makes heartfelt plea to invest in WNBA team amid surging popularity

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, expressed her desire to invest in a WNBA team amid the league's growing popularity. On Thursday's episode of "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce," the former Philadelphia Eagle center's wife hosted comedian and actress Wanda Sykes.

Sykes has been a vocal spokesperson campaigning for Philadelphia to have its own team in the WNBA. Earlier this summer, the WNBA announced that Philadelphia will be getting a team in the league in 2030. Kylie showed her interest in investing in the upcoming Philly WNBA team.

"I have talked about wanting to invest myself. You let me know," she said. "I'll bring a bag of nickels. I am so excited about it and I am so grateful to you and your wife and the other individuals who were advocating for it here because I truly think Philadelphia has been for it for a long time." (Timestamp: 23:29)

Kylie asked Wanda about the process of the city finally getting its team. The comedian explained that the idea behind her vision started with her wife. The two of them made calls in their network and sent a proposal to the WNBA.

However, the league did not respond to their request. Sykes realized that she needed the Philadelphia 76ers' backing, so she approached them with her group, and after being hesitant at first, the NBA franchise joined them in their vision.

Kylie asked Wanda about her role in the ownership. The comedian revealed that as of now, she has no role in the ownership, but once the 76ers figure out the structure, they will let her know. She said that once that would happen, she would meet the NBA franchise with her bag of nickels.

Kylie ended the segment by expressing her gratitude to Sykes for playing a big role in bringing a W team to the City of Brotherly Love.

Kylie Kelce supports the WNBA players' fight for fair pay

The WNBA is headed towards a possible lockout as the league is not budging on the players' demands for an increase in their overall pay structure. The WNBPA is currently in negotiations with the league to decide on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

One of the primary demands from the players is a bigger share of the league's revenue. To express their seriousness, the players wore black t-shirts with "Pay us what you owe us" written on the front during the All-Star week.

In July, Kylie Kelce expressed her support for the WNBA athletes during a livestream.

"The people whose argument is that they are not bringing in as much money as the men can kick rocks," Kylie said. "Because that is not what the WNBA [players] are trying to do.

"We need to make sure that our female athletes know that they can be compensated appropriately for being someone worth following. They are role models to young women everywhere, and they are bringing in the revenue that they should get a share of."

The clock is ticking as the WNBA needs to reach an agreement with the WNBPA on a new CBA before October 31. If they fail in convincing the players of new terms, the league could witness its first lockout.

