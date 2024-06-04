"I did it with Lonzo Ball" - Patrick Beverley brands Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter skirmish as 'rookie hazing'

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has labeled the skirmish between Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter as "rookie hazing." The incident between the two WNBA stars continues to be a talking point well after the Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever matchup where Clark was bumped to the ground by Carter, resulting in a flagrant for the Sky guard. There has been debate around the physicality in the league since then, while also putting the spotlight on the rookies' "Welcome to the WNBA" moments.

Speaking on Gil's Arena podcast, Beverley shared his two cents on the incident and compared it to how he defended Lonzo Ball, who was a rookie at the LA Lakers.

"I liked the bump. I don't know if it caused the fallover... She was probably caught off guard, too. She probably wasn't expecting that," Beverley said. "She knew this was going to happen. Everybody knew this was gonna happen. I did it with Lonzo Ball, people praised it. They do it with Caitlin Clark, and people wanna go to the furthest extent to smother someone's name for doing it. That just happens when you are a rookie. It's rookie hazing on and off the court."

Back in 2018, Beverley plied his trade for the LA Clippers and Ball came in as one of the highly-decorated rookies out of UCLA.

Patrick Beverley added that physicality was and will continue to be a part of the game and that it would benefit the WNBA as a whole.

Patrick Beverley had a three-word response after Caitlin Clark and Victoria Vivians' heated exchange earlier this season

Patrick Beverley is one of the NBA stars watching the WNBA season and the guard took to Twitter to share a three-word take on the hardwood blowup between Caitlin Clarke and Victoria Vivians' earlier. He retweeted a post featuring the altercation and wrote:

“Competition (heart emoji) Luv It.”

During the Indiana Fever’s game against the Seattle Storm, rookie Clark was seen bickering with sunk a long 3-pointer to reduce the deficit, and as she got back to the other side of the court, she had a heated war of words with Vivians. The footage went viral on social media, and Beverley was happy with the intensity he saw from both parties.

As for his run, Patrick Beverley and the Milwaukee Bucks hit an early offseason after their first-round playoffs exit. Come next season, he will start his campaign only when the side plays its fifth game, as the league suspended him for four games following his ball-hurling incident with the fans. It's worth noting that the 35-year-old is a free agent this summer.