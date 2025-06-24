"I love you" - Angel Reese shows sibling love with birthday shoutout for stepbrother Mikael Hopkins

From showing love to her mother and supporting her brother Julian Reese, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has kept her family ties ahead of everything.

On Monday, the WNBA star showered love on her stepbrother Mikael Hopkins. In a special birthday post for Hopkins, Reese posted a wholesome picture on social media.

"Happy birthday to my brother! I love youuuuu! @mikaelhopkins," Reese wrote in the caption followed by a series of heart emojis.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

Angel Reese's brother, Julian Reese, is a college basketball player. He plays for the Maryland Terrapins, where Reese also played two years of college basketball before she transferred to LSU.

The Sky star's father, Michael Reese, and her mother, Angel Webb Reese, split when the WNBA star was still young. Michael Reese left the family, and Reese and her brother were raised by her mother.

Joy Taylor credits Caitlin Clark's rise to Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest stars in women's basketball The Indiana Fever fueled the already rising WNBA after she appeared on the scene.

In 2023, a moment between Angel Reese and Clark went viral on the internet when the Sky star made a gesture towards Clark in the 2023 NCAA national championship game.

However, Fix Sports host Joy Taylor, in a video published on Monday, on "The Joe Budden Podcast," credited Reese for Clark's rise by comparing their rivalry to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's.

"The Magic Johnson, Larry Bird Moment for the WNBA," Taylor said. "Like this is great...I think you need villains, I think you need heroes. You need s*** to sell. You gotta sell a fight. Like brand all of this. It upset white men to watch this strong, winning, unapologetic black woman...be in Caitlin's face."

Taylor added that if the NCAA viral moment hadn't happened, the storyline would have been different.

"And it's now spun to this whole thing where like Caitlin's better than Angel and blah blah blah," Taylor added. "I just said we would not be talking about Caitlin Clark the way we do if it wasn't for that moment with Angel Reese. And I will die on this hill."

Joy Taylor's comments received backlash from fans, including Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

