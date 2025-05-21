"I'm actually weak": Sophie Cunningham stunned at Fever coach Stephanie White's crash out moment with ref

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham reacted to a rare emotional outburst from head coach Stephanie White during the team’s narrow 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. In a moment that quickly went viral on social media, White was seen yelling at a referee following an exchange on the sidelines.
The video clip shows White initially keeping her composure as she calmly instructed Aliyah Boston to stop engaging with the official. However, moments later, the coach appeared to lose her cool after hearing something from the referee, resulting in an animated and intense reaction.
Sophie Cunningham, who was inactive for the game, was stunned by the outburst. She later dropped a subtle, playful comment on the viral Instagram post, acknowledging the unexpected sideline moment from her coach.
"I’m actually weak!!!" Cunningham wrote.
Cunningham is currently sidelined with a right ankle sprain and has missed the Indiana Fever’s first two games of the season. While the talented guard has been present at the team’s training facility and on the sidelines during games, there is still no clear timeline for her debut with the Indiana-based franchise.
Stephanie White voices frustration at officials
The officials missed a couple of clear out-of-bounds calls during the game, prompting head coach Stephanie White to use her challenge twice. After the game, White addressed the issue directly and didn’t hold back in expressing her frustration.
"It's tough, it's every coaches frustration when you have to use challenges on out of bounds plays," White said.
Even Caitlin Clark was frustrated and said it's difficult when the coach has to use both of her challenges on clear-cut calls, adding that the team then needs to find a way to get into a rhythm. Meanwhile, the Fever endured their first loss of the season on Tuesday and will look to bounce back in a rematch against the Dream on Thursday.