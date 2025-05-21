"I'm actually weak": Sophie Cunningham stunned at Fever coach Stephanie White's crash out moment with ref

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham reacted to a rare emotional outburst from head coach Stephanie White during the team’s narrow 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. In a moment that quickly went viral on social media, White was seen yelling at a referee following an exchange on the sidelines.

Ad

The video clip shows White initially keeping her composure as she calmly instructed Aliyah Boston to stop engaging with the official. However, moments later, the coach appeared to lose her cool after hearing something from the referee, resulting in an animated and intense reaction.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sophie Cunningham, who was inactive for the game, was stunned by the outburst. She later dropped a subtle, playful comment on the viral Instagram post, acknowledging the unexpected sideline moment from her coach.

"I’m actually weak!!!" Cunningham wrote.

(Image Credit: Screenshot)

Cunningham is currently sidelined with a right ankle sprain and has missed the Indiana Fever’s first two games of the season. While the talented guard has been present at the team’s training facility and on the sidelines during games, there is still no clear timeline for her debut with the Indiana-based franchise.

Ad

Stephanie White voices frustration at officials

The officials missed a couple of clear out-of-bounds calls during the game, prompting head coach Stephanie White to use her challenge twice. After the game, White addressed the issue directly and didn’t hold back in expressing her frustration.

"It's tough, it's every coaches frustration when you have to use challenges on out of bounds plays," White said.

Even Caitlin Clark was frustrated and said it's difficult when the coach has to use both of her challenges on clear-cut calls, adding that the team then needs to find a way to get into a rhythm. Meanwhile, the Fever endured their first loss of the season on Tuesday and will look to bounce back in a rematch against the Dream on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More