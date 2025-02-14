"I'm in the bird gang now": Sue Bird relishes Eagles’ Super Bowl triumph, references Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley

WNBA legend Sue Bird sent a strong message to Philadelphia Eagles fans following a remarkable game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The NFC East squad dominated the game from start to finish, securing a commanding 40-22 win that shocked plenty of people around and outside the league.

During Thursday's episode of her "A Touch More" podcast with Megan Rapinoe, Bird shared her happiness over the Eagles' victory and what it meant to have that team playing for the Super Bowl for two legendary college coaches, Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley.

"Bird gang! Let's go! I keep saying it's the one time when Geno [Auriemma] and Dawn [Staley] are actually cheering for the same team. The Eagles got the win. I'm in the bird gang now," she said. "I was very happy for the Eagles. I would have been happy with a three-peat and I'm happy for the Eagles as well." (1:05 mark)

Considering her last name, one would imagine Sue Bird would have cheered for the Philadelphia Eagles, but there were more reasons behind her decision to support Nick Sirianni's squad.

Jalen Hurts had a solid game, completing 17 of his 22 pass attempts, racking up 221 passing yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once and sacked twice but still manage to lead the Eagles to comfortable win. He also ran for 72 rushing yards on 11 carries and one rushing touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown contributed with one receiving touchdown each to confirm a solid win for the NFC champions.

Sue Bird echoes Tom Brady's words about Super Bowl losses

Besides her take on the Eagles' victory, Sue Bird also talked about the impact that losing a Super Bowl or any other championship game/series can have on players. She admitted that she only lost once in the Finals when she was in Russia, but still admitted she felt terrible when couldn't complete the job.

"It's the things that I think they could have actually won and failed. Those are types of losses you never get over and I don't have a lot to pull from in my experience and I just think that type of disappointment is something you carry with you forever," she added. (30:00 mark)

Sue Bird went to four WNBA Finals and never lost, entering an exclusive club of players with at least four championships.

