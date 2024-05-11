"I'm proud Irish" - Kelsey Plum clears air on being dubbed 'Puerto Rican Princess'

Los Angeles Aces star Kelsey Plum has cleared the air on the notion that she's Puerto Rican. It's unclear when or who started spreading this information, but the veteran point guard put an end to it in a video shared by the WNBA's X account.

"Honestly, I feel like it's a big compliment. I'm not Puerto Rican, I'm so sorry to let people down," Plum said.

She then explained she was Irish but that didn't mean she couldn't support Puerto Ricans or people from different communities.

"I'm just white. I'm Irish, actually. Proud Irish woman. But I feel like I'm an ally to all communities. And now in particular because I feel I've been endeared by the community."

"So, I know we're playing Puerto Rico in South Carolina, it feels a great fit, I've been called a 'boricua.' Whatever y'all need me to be for you, I'm rocking, alright? Let's do it," the two-time WNBA champion added.

So, if anybody needed clarification about Kelsey Plum's roots, there you have it. She's been one of the most popular players in the league for some time now. Her public appearances, her old relationship with NFL tight end Darren Waller and her success on the court have made Plum a well-known athlete outside of the WNBA.

Kelsey Plum comments on returning to the White House with the Aces

Besides the Houston Comets (1997-2000) and the Los Angeles Sparks (2001 and 2002), the Las Vegas Aces are the only team to win back-to-back WNBA titles. They were invited to the White House by President Joe Bidden, who welcomed them alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

Plum shared her thoughts on her second consecutive visit to the building, calling it 'awesome.'

"It was awesome," Kelsey Plum told reporters, via Matthews Kannanthara. "Just for them (US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris) to take the time to welcome us into the White House and their staff, we're just super grateful to be here."

The Aces will try to make it three consecutive visits to the White House next year, as they remain keen to dominate the competition and secure another championship.