"Top 2 not 2": Brandin Podziemski & CJ McCollum crash Kelsey Plum's IG post celebrating White House return after back-to-back WNBA titles

NBA stars Brandin Podziemski and CJ McCollum crashed Las Vegas Aces' guard Kelsey Plum's Instagram post, which featured the Aces' return to the White House after clinching back-to-back WNBA titles.

"Top 2 not 2," Podziemski commented.

"Barefoot on the grass Od 😂," McCollum commented.

Kelsey Plum on her visit to the White House and meeting POTUS

Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces were invited to the White House as part of a tradition that recognizes the defending WNBA champions. The team was welcomed by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday.

Being the only team in the WNBA to go back-to-back, it was the Aces' second consecutive visit to the White House.

"It was awesome," Plum told reporters. "Just for them (US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris) to take the time to welcome us into the White House and their staff, we're just super grateful to be here."

The President and Vice-President commended the team for their achievements and highlighted the team's role in inspiring women around the world.

"It matters to girls and women finally seeing themselves represented and it matters to all of America. That's why it's important we support women's sports," Biden said.

"By showing up in person, watching on TV, with more sponsorships and programming and helping the business of women's sports."

"You simply inspire people across our nation and around the world," Harris said. "Through your excellence, you show leaders and young women leaders that they can do anything."

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty in the 2023 WNBA Finals to clinch their second straight WNBA title, with two-time league MVP A'ja Wilson winning the Finals MVP. They previously secured the 2022 WNBA championship against the Connecticut Suns.

With the WNBA season commencing soon, Kelsey Plum expressed excitement to get back to the court and defend the team's back-to-back titles in the upcoming season.

“I’m excited about this season, I’m excited about Las Vegas, try to run it back again,” Plum told KVVU-TV. “And I know that our fans are with us, I know that this organization is with us, I know that our team is as tight as we’ve ever been and so we really embody the Aces vs everybody.”

Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces will debut their 2024 WNBA season on Tuesday, 14 May, as they host the Phoenix Mercury for their first game of the regular season.