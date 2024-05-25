"I'm not really on social media" - Caitlin Clark gets candid about garnering more attention than WNBA veterans

Caitlin Clark has drawn so much attention this week, becoming the talking point of several debates around the WNBA. The 22-year-old guard hasn't had the best start to her professional career, but she's still making an impact on the league, both on and off the court.

Clark was asked if she was paying attention to all the debates and discussions about her on social media. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft was honest and admitted that she's not that active on social media and her only focus now is basketball.

"To be honest, I'm not really on social media. I gotta treat this like it's my job. My job is to compete and play basketball every single day. I think the more attention we can get on every team around this league is gonna help it get better and better," she told reporters.

Clark added that she's thinking of different things right now, pointing out that the Fever are yet to win their first game of the season, which is her main focus at this moment.

"My job is just to continue to show up, help this team to get better. Obviously, we're fighting for our first win, and that's my main focus and that's what I think about every single day and focus on the things that I need to focus on."

After her record-breaking college career, Caitlin Clark landed in the WNBA with huge expectations. But she and the Fever have had a rough start as they remain winless in their first five games.

Meanwhile, there has been much discussion surrounding Clark. Charles Barkley stirred the pot this week when he called out Clark's colleagues for being too rough with the young guard.

Nick Wright defended Caitlin Clark against the race narrative, and Angel Reese seemingly took a shot at her after the Chicago Sky's win over the New York Liberty on Thursday.

Fortunately, Clark is not paying attention to all the off-court noise and keeps working to get her team the first win of the season.

A'ja Wilson shares her thoughts on the Caitlin Clark drama

Two-time WNBA MVP and champion A'ja Wilson chimed in on this ongoing situation, labeling the comments from Charles Barkley and LeBron James as 'noise.'

“It’s noise that I don’t really listen to, honestly, because I am in-season, I have other things that we need to worry about than what other people have to say. I have a scout, I have 11 other minds on my team ... So I really can’t give you the best answer on that because I really don’t pay any attention to it,” Wilson said on Thursday.

Caitlin Clark's name has been in everybody's mouth this season and it might be a while before all the drama dies down. In the meantime, Clark and the Fever will turn their focus on getting their first W of the season as they face the LA Sparks tonight.